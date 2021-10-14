Today in history: Friday, Oct. 15

Today is Friday, Oct. 15, the 288th day of 2021. There are 77 days left in the year.

75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: The first day after the lifting of meat controls saw the nation still on short meat rations, and prices- where supplies were available—substantially above OPA [Office of Price Administration] ceilings. ... The price for live hogs soared to an all-time high. / More than $250,000 in Henry County real estate changed ownership during September, according to the monthly report of T.C. Matthews, Henry County circuit clerk, where transfers of real estate are admitted to official record.

50 years ago: Martinsville City Council Tuesday night awarded two contracts earlier promised to two architectural firms for planning studies of the central business district and surrounding urban areas.

Also in 1971, this ad: J.C. Penney – Virginia is for lovers. We’re all for it. We’ve got all the clothes. Shown in Photo: T-shirt, $3; button front jeans, $8.89; boots, $18.99; jacket, $13.98; and stripe flare leg jeans, $10.

25 years ago: Henry County court workers’ excitement over a move to a new home is colored by sorrow as they depart what has been the county’s home to courts for more than a century.

Also in 1996: A British firm will make a site in the Bowles Industrial Park its U.S. headquarters. Applied Felts Inc. is expected to start up operations by February in a 16,000-square-foot building ... Start-up will result in 10 new jobs with an average wage of $8 to $10 an hour, plus benefits, according to the PHDC.