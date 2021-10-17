Today in history: Monday, Oct. 18

Today is Monday, Oct. 18, the 291st day of 2021. There are 74 days left in the year.

75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: A petition, signed by 79 qualified voters and residents of the Fieldale community, has been presented to Henry County Circuit Court in vacation, calling for the establishment of a “Fieldale Sanctuary District of Henry county.” The move is being made by the group of Fieldale citizens in accordance with provisions of Chapter 65-A of the Code of Virginia of 1942. The petition cites that the creation of a sanitary district is essential for the safety, health and welfare of all the people of the district.

Also in 1946: Harnsberger’s market in the Schottland building on East Main street will open for business tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. W. L. Harnsberger is well known in Martinsville as he was in charge of the local A&P meat department for the past 12 years.

And again, from 1946: Commitments in the Henry county jail dropped from 3,026 for the year ending June 30, 1945, to 2,382 for the year ending June 30, 1946 … During the first two months of 1945 a total of 143 prisoners were committed otthe city prison farm.