Today in history: Monday, Oct. 18
Today in history: Monday, Oct. 18

Old Martinsville

The city of Martinsville was a bustling place in years gone by.

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Monday, Oct. 18, the 291st day of 2021. There are 74 days left in the year.

75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: A petition, signed by 79 qualified voters and residents of the Fieldale community, has been presented to Henry County Circuit Court in vacation, calling for the establishment of a “Fieldale Sanctuary District of Henry county.” The move is being made by the group of Fieldale citizens in accordance with provisions of Chapter 65-A of the Code of Virginia of 1942. The petition cites that the creation of a sanitary district is essential for the safety, health and welfare of all the people of the district.

Also in 1946: Harnsberger’s market in the Schottland building on East Main street will open for business tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. W. L. Harnsberger is well known in Martinsville as he was in charge of the local A&P meat department for the past 12 years.

And again, from 1946: Commitments in the Henry county jail dropped from 3,026 for the year ending June 30, 1945, to 2,382 for the year ending June 30, 1946 … During the first two months of 1945 a total of 143 prisoners were committed otthe city prison farm.

25 years ago: Tultex HQ, progress linked: Tultex Corp. would not rule out moving its headquarters out of the Henry County-Martinsville area if the economic climate and education do not improve here, said Tultex President and Chief Executive Officer Charles W. Davies Jr.

Also in 1996: Hospital renovation approved – The Virginia Department of Health has approved plans for Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County’s $71 million renovation project, which is expected to begin next year.

