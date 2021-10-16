Today in history: Sunday, Oct. 17

Today is Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. There are 75 days left in the year.

75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: John C. Bailey, chairman for the United Service Organization’s campaign for Henry County, today called on the public to help him and his committee raise the $3,221 quota assigned to the county.

1946 ad: They’re here! Those saddles, moccasins and oxfords! So comfy, so neat and so popular! For school and sportswear, they’re tops. [Prices: $5.95 to $7.50] Holts’ House of Quality. Shoe Salon – Mezzanine Floor.

50 years ago, this ad: Globman’s: To Make Your Home More Liveable – More Beautiful – You’ll Find Just What You Need At Substantial Savings – During This Special Sale Event! – Hamilton Beach 7-Speed Blender, $18.96 – Hamilton Beach Portable Mixers, Regular $12.95, $8.96 – Magnificent Noritake China, regular $74.95 to $84.95, $59.95 to $67.95 – Fieldcrest Thermal Blankets: Twin, $10.96 (regular $14), Full $12.96 (reg. $16), Queen $18.96 (reg. $22), King $19.96 (reg. $24) – Perma-Press Linens, $8.96 to $15.96