Today in history: Sunday, Oct. 17

Today is Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. There are 75 days left in the year.
75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: John C. Bailey, chairman for the United Service Organization’s campaign for Henry County, today called on the public to help him and his committee raise the $3,221 quota assigned to the county.
1946 ad: They’re here! Those saddles, moccasins and oxfords! So comfy, so neat and so popular! For school and sportswear, they’re tops. [Prices: $5.95 to $7.50] Holts’ House of Quality. Shoe Salon – Mezzanine Floor.
50 years ago, this ad: Globman’s: To Make Your Home More Liveable – More Beautiful – You’ll Find Just What You Need At Substantial Savings – During This Special Sale Event! – Hamilton Beach 7-Speed Blender, $18.96 – Hamilton Beach Portable Mixers, Regular $12.95, $8.96 – Magnificent Noritake China, regular $74.95 to $84.95, $59.95 to $67.95 – Fieldcrest Thermal Blankets: Twin, $10.96 (regular $14), Full $12.96 (reg. $16), Queen $18.96 (reg. $22), King $19.96 (reg. $24) – Perma-Press Linens, $8.96 to $15.96
25 years ago: Welcoming Ira Trollinger as Martinsville’s new school superintendent, City board Chairman Judith K. Matthew said Tuesday she thinks the board picked the right man to carry the school system into the 21st century.
Also 1996: Goody’s Clothing opened this morning in the Liberty Fair Mall, and company officials expect nothing but good things to happen at its Martinsville location.
And also 1996: Local speakers in favor of a study to examine the benefits and drawbacks of a merger between Henry County and Martinsville again outnumbered those who spoke against the study at the latest public comment session Wednesday night.