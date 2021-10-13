Today in history: Thursday, Oct. 14

75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: [Names were given, but are left out here following present standards] The fourth case of diphtheria in Martinsville since the opening of the school term was reported by R.M. Wilson, city health officer, yesterday. ———- , age 6, daughter of ——-, Barrows Mill Road, is the latest victim of this disease which has become rather widespread throughout the state. Mr. Wilson said that this child had not been attending school but that an older sister, ———, aged 8, is a pupil at the South Martinsville school. Four people in the ——- family, including a two months old baby, have been inoculated, Mr. Wilson reported. The disease has caused an estimated 27 deaths in Virginia since May and has brought a warning from State health officials that unprotected children should be immunized.