Today in history: Thursday, Oct. 21

Today is Thursday, Oct. 21, the 294th day of 2021. There are 721 days left in the year.
100 years ago [More on Kiwanis Club meeting, which was on the front page]: Stafford Whittle, when asked to give three good reasons why he had remained a bachelor, said that it was easy to give three or even a larger number of reasons, but that one would suffice as it made all the others superfluous, and that was that, so far, he had been unable to find a girl who was willing to be responsible for the desired change of his status. / Rives Brown went to the Richmond fair and brought back with him the prize Plymouth Rock rooster ... so he was called on to tell about it.. There was some difference of opinion at the conclusion of his remarks as to whether he said it was twelve inches or twelve feet in height …
75 years ago: Members of the cast of “Three Men on a Horse,” the fall production of the Community Theatre League, have been rehearsing ... production manager, George Schlueter, assisted by William Franck, stage manager; John Chaffin, lighting; properties, Mrs. Paul Turner Jr.; costumes, Mrs. John Yeaman; make-up, Mrs. William Mason; music, Charles Adams; business manager, George Boone Jr.; publicity, Miss Frances Wells; and tickets, Mrs. Harry Gravely. Directors are Margaret Irby and Harry Gravely.
25 years ago: Those things that go bump in the night – especially in a haunted castle – don’t just happen. They take work and planning, and that’s just what the Bassett Jaycees are up to now ... in the haunted castle.
Tags
- Carl Watkins
- A.l. Aydlett Jr.
- Martinsville Bulletin
- Building Industry
- Motor Vehicle
- Commerce
- City Planning
- Bassett
- Joe M. Dove
- Showdown
- Fahi Board
- Economics
- Company
- Curtis Millner Sr. Fahi
- Building
- Bid
- Year
- Day
- Funeral Service
- Thomasson
- Military
- John W. Gravely
- Well
- Tobacconist
- Funeral Home
- J.p. Mccabe
- Henry County Board
- Jail
- Institutes
- State Board Of Welfare
- Institution
- Concept
- Salt
- Medicine
- Shortage
- Newspaper Article
- Privacy
- Diphtheria
- Representative
- Firm
- Urban Area
- Martinsville City Council
- Ann Marks
- Bill
- Thomas Stanley
- Core
- Student
- Beth Baptist
- Food
- Industry
- Policy
- Sale
- Lb.
- Club Steak
- Road
- Richard Worthington
- Highway
- Transports
- Bus Route
- School Bus
- Traffic
- Light Bulb
- Activity
- Rotisserie
- Deli
- Dennis Hedrick
- Strip Steak
- Prestige
- Claude Rodgers
- Selective Service
- Development Center
- Austin Cassell
- Martinsville And Henry County
- Leon Ramsey
- Misses Nettie
- Jamie Eggleston
- School
- Roanoke
- Judith Cline
- R.m. Wilson
- Deborah Burgess
- State
- Opera
- Henry County
- Real Estate
- Work
- Law
- Price
- Ownership
- Start-up
- Applied Felts Inc.
- Patrick Henry Devleopment Council
- Clothing
- Clothes
- Clerk
- Jeans
- John C. Bailey
- Quote
- Footwear
- Oxford
- Ad
- Moccasin
- United Service Organization
- Judith K. Matthew
- Politics
- School Superintendent
- Market
- Furniture Manufacturer
- Study
- Advertising
- Clothing Store
- Liberty Fair Mall
- Merger
- Official
- Drawback
- Henry County-martinsville
- Home Furnishings
- Variety
- W. L. Harnsberger
- Petition
- Department
- Welfare
- Prison Farm
- Tultex Corp.
- Renovation
- Charles W. Davies Jr.
- Plan
- Virginia Department Of Health
- Charles W. Davies Jr
- Price Control
- Sales
- Wartime
- Program
- Jim Mcmillian
- Tiebreaker
- May
- Supervisor
- Joe
- Elimination
- Newspaper
- Publication
- Publishing
- Editor's Note
- Notice
- Section
- Date
- Item
- Frank Wilson
- Slogan
- Newspapers
- Linguistics
- Peace Sign
- Simple
- Symbol
- Leadership
- Kiwanis
- Resident
- William Franck
- George Schlueter
- Show
- Following
- John Chaffin
- Chairman
- Plymouth Rock
- Difference Of Opinion
- Harry Gravely
- Hose
- Margaret Irby
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!