Today in history: Thursday, Oct. 21

100 years ago [More on Kiwanis Club meeting, which was on the front page]: Stafford Whittle, when asked to give three good reasons why he had remained a bachelor, said that it was easy to give three or even a larger number of reasons, but that one would suffice as it made all the others superfluous, and that was that, so far, he had been unable to find a girl who was willing to be responsible for the desired change of his status. / Rives Brown went to the Richmond fair and brought back with him the prize Plymouth Rock rooster ... so he was called on to tell about it.. There was some difference of opinion at the conclusion of his remarks as to whether he said it was twelve inches or twelve feet in height …