Today in history: Tuesday, Oct. 19

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 19, the 292nd day of 2021. There are 73 days left in the year.

75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: A heavy delivery of tobacco was reported for the Martinsville market today as the fourth week’s selling of the 1946 crop was concluded, deliveries for the day being estimated at 175,000 pounds for which a $50 average was forecast. Sales on the local market Thursday amounted to 90,316 pounds for which $45,757 was paid for an average of better than $50 per hundred, with individual baskets of the weed returning as high as $68 per hundred.

Also 1946: The [Truman] administration’s program for ridding the American economy of federal restraints clicked into high gear today, with November 1 set as a deadline for scrapping a great majority of wartime price controls.

25 years ago: Charles W. Davies Jr.’ position about possibly considering a new location for Tultex Corp.’s headquarters if economic and education conditions don’t improve is understandable, according to an executive of what once was the area’s leading employer and the CEO of another of the area’s largest employers. “He was right on,” DuPont Plant Manager John Winske said of the comments made by Davies, Tultex president and chief economic officer.

15 years ago: The Henry County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss eliminating the tiebreaker’s position .... Collinsville District Supervisor Jim McMillian asked that elimination of the post be placed on the agenda ... The current tiebreaker, Dr. Joe May, said McMillian told him Wednesday that he wants to do away with the tiebreaker position because there should be no more than one supervisor per district.