Today in history: Wednesday, Oct. 13

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 13, the 286th day of 2021. There are 79 days left in the year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: Both the Martinsville and Henry County Selective Service Boards were expecting word today to cancel the calls that had been issued for inducting men into the service during October. / A fair-sized offering of tobacco was handled on the Martinsville market today as the market entered its fourth week’s selling of the 1946 crop. Deliveries were in excess of 150,000 pounds with an estimated $50 average forecast. / Stella: Mrs. Edison Cassell and children, Mrs. D.S. Patterson and grandson, Jerry, visited Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Sowers, Bassett, during the week-end. Claude Rodgers, Claudville, was a business visitor in the community Monday. Austin Cassell and Misses Nettie and Elsie Cassell visited Mr. and Mrs. Edd Graham, Stuart, last week-end. J.C.C. Price, Stuart, was here Thursday.

50 years ago: Photo caption: From the expression on his face, city traffic counter Leon Ramsey has been lulled into a day dream by passing cars as he is counting at the intersection of Church and Walnut Streets. Each of the gadgets on the board is used to record the number of vehicles turning in different directions in preparation for a Department of Highways Study of the City’s street signal system.

25 years ago: Construction of the Small Business Development Center has been delayed by two hurricanes, but a Jan. 1 completion date is still planned, the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce board of directors learned Thursday. The center is being constructed as a $20,000 addition to the chamber building at 115 Broad Street in Martinsville.