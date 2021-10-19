Today in history: Wednesday, Oct. 20

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 20, the 293rd day of 2021. There are 72 days left in the year.

100 years ago: Kiwanis meet, led by Frank Wilson – Frank’s capable leadership gave an inkling of how he happened to have a job at the head of Marshall-Field operations in Fieldale, because while this was his first experience in holding the reins over a team of live Kiwanians who were feeling their “eats,” he did it with the skill and ease of a capable executive. / Bob Gregory, in response to Leader Wilson’s invitation, made a five minute talk on what you would see in Martinsville ten years from now.