Today in history: Wednesday, Oct. 20

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 20, the 293rd day of 2021. There are 72 days left in the year.
Editor’s note: This section now will begin listing items from the Martinsville Bulletin in 2021, when the newspaper published only on Tuesdays and Fridays. The notices are too interesting to have just twice a week, so we’ll include some in the few days around each original publication date for all to enjoy daily.
100 years ago: Kiwanis meet, led by Frank Wilson – Frank’s capable leadership gave an inkling of how he happened to have a job at the head of Marshall-Field operations in Fieldale, because while this was his first experience in holding the reins over a team of live Kiwanians who were feeling their “eats,” he did it with the skill and ease of a capable executive. / Bob Gregory, in response to Leader Wilson’s invitation, made a five minute talk on what you would see in Martinsville ten years from now.
50 years ago: [Caption under a photo of a small wood house:] Misnomer – Peace signs, symbols and slogans are beginning to take an important role in the “literature” of graffiti and from a tour of the area one notes a sharp increase in its popularity. The simple but mostly repetitive and always anonymous statements have seemingly begun to appear on vacant walls, and empty dwellings throughout the area. Typical is this one in the “unpeaceful” surroundings of a scarred and abandoned home on Clearview Drive near Barrows Mill Road
15 years ago: About 50 area residents were at the Virginia Employment Commission office in Martinsville on Tuesday seeking jobs at Gildan Activewear Inc.’s planned retail distribution center in Henry County.
Tags
- Carl Watkins
- A.l. Aydlett Jr.
- Martinsville Bulletin
- Building Industry
- Motor Vehicle
- Commerce
- City Planning
- Bassett
- Joe M. Dove
- Showdown
- Fahi Board
- Economics
- Company
- Curtis Millner Sr. Fahi
- Building
- Bid
- Year
- Day
- Funeral Service
- Thomasson
- Military
- John W. Gravely
- Well
- Tobacconist
- Funeral Home
- J.p. Mccabe
- Henry County Board
- Jail
- Institutes
- State Board Of Welfare
- Institution
- Concept
- Salt
- Medicine
- Shortage
- Newspaper Article
- Privacy
- Diphtheria
- Representative
- Firm
- Urban Area
- Martinsville City Council
- Ann Marks
- Bill
- Thomas Stanley
- Core
- Student
- Beth Baptist
- Food
- Industry
- Policy
- Sale
- Lb.
- Club Steak
- Road
- Richard Worthington
- Highway
- Transports
- Bus Route
- School Bus
- Traffic
- Light Bulb
- Activity
- Rotisserie
- Deli
- Dennis Hedrick
- Strip Steak
- Prestige
- Claude Rodgers
- Selective Service
- Development Center
- Austin Cassell
- Martinsville And Henry County
- Leon Ramsey
- Misses Nettie
- Jamie Eggleston
- School
- Roanoke
- Judith Cline
- R.m. Wilson
- Deborah Burgess
- State
- Opera
- Henry County
- Real Estate
- Work
- Law
- Price
- Ownership
- Start-up
- Applied Felts Inc.
- Patrick Henry Devleopment Council
- Clothing
- Clothes
- Clerk
- Jeans
- John C. Bailey
- Quote
- Footwear
- Oxford
- Ad
- Moccasin
- United Service Organization
- Judith K. Matthew
- Politics
- School Superintendent
- Market
- Furniture Manufacturer
- Study
- Advertising
- Clothing Store
- Liberty Fair Mall
- Merger
- Official
- Drawback
- Henry County-martinsville
- Home Furnishings
- Variety
- W. L. Harnsberger
- Petition
- Department
- Welfare
- Prison Farm
- Tultex Corp.
- Renovation
- Charles W. Davies Jr.
- Plan
- Virginia Department Of Health
- Charles W. Davies Jr
- Price Control
- Sales
- Wartime
- Program
- Jim Mcmillian
- Tiebreaker
- May
- Supervisor
- Joe
- Elimination
- Newspaper
- Publication
- Publishing
- Editor's Note
- Notice
- Section
- Date
- Item
- Frank Wilson
- Slogan
- Newspapers
- Linguistics
- Peace Sign
- Simple
- Symbol
- Leadership
- Kiwanis
- Resident
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!