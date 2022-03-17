Tour the new Adult Detention Center now before the inmates arrive

Friday and Saturday would be the only times most people would want to be deep inside a jail -- on a tour.

The new Adult Detention Center (ADC) at 800 Dupont Road will open soon, and before inmates are settled in there, the Henry County Sheriff's Office will offer tours.

The public will be able to come to the ADC to tour the jail in guided groups from 1-9 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday will begin a lockdown period for final preparations to begin moving inmates, starting April 1.

Male and female inmates will be housed in this new 400-bed facility. Classifications of security will be maximum, medium, minimum and work release.

Piedmont Community Services will have an office inside the ADC with the ability to treat inmates who need mental health services. Wellpath Medical Services will have staff and offices within the ADC to take care of the medical needs of the inmates. Good News Jail Ministry will have office space within the facility and classrooms are inside the ADC for approved organized volunteer groups who wish to help inmates with educational needs such as GED and other skills.

