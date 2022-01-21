 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Training opportunities for first responders

Peer Support training

Being a first responder is a stressful role, and a class next weekend is designed to help those public servants handle that stress.

Virginia First Responders Peer Support Training will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Henry County Department of Public Safety headquarters at 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville.

The program features:

  • an overview of symptoms of stress, PTSD, depression and anxiety
  • an introduction to and development of active listening strategies, non-verbal communications skills and crisis-intervention strategies
  • local mental health resources

This program is designed to make graduates eligible to volunteer as members of VFRSS's peer support team, to be able to respond to a peer's request for support. Participants also will be shown how to build and manage their own Peer Support Team and develop applicable S.O.P.s or General Orders.

For more information, call Lisa Garrett at 276-634-4668. The fee is $150; to register, visit www.vrfss.org/registration.

The 16-hour program can accommodate 30 students.

Medical Management training

The Henry County Department of Public Safety will offer the class "Medical Management of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Events" on March 16 and 16 at its headquarters on DuPont Road.

The 16-hour class is from the National Emergency Response and Recovery Training Center and is accredited and approved for continuing education credit from Emergency Nurses Association, America Academy of Family Physicians and Texas Department of Health.

For information, contact Suzie Helbert at 276-634-4662 or shelbert@co.henry.va.us. Register on teex.org/class/per211.

