Two from Axton in jail without bond following undercover narcotics operation

Two people are being held in the Henry County Jail following an undercover narcotics investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators executed a search warrant at 121 Kimway Drive, Axton, a press release from HCSO states.

Approximately 2 pounds of suspected Fentanyl, 1 ½ pounds of methamphetamine and ½ pound of cocaine were seized, according to the release. The approximate street value of the narcotics seized is in excess of $100,000, the release stated.

In addition, three vehicles, four firearms, two sets of body armor and $67,486 in U.S. currency was seized during the investigation, the release stated.

Tynanhry Tremaine Watkins, 31, of 121 Kimway Drive, has been charged with the following, the release states, and is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond:

Possessing a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance

Possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony

Possess with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of methamphetamine

Possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

Melinda Lynn Craft, 46, of 80 Boulder Road, Axton, has been charged with the following, the release states, and is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond:

Possessing a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance

Possess with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of methamphetamine

Possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

This matter remains under investigation, and additional charges are anticipated in regard to it, the release states.

Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

