Uptown architecture focus of Sunday program

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host the September segment of its monthly Lecture Series with “Architecture & History of Uptown Martinsville” by Virginia King at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Historic Henry County Courthouse.

Martinsville incorporated in 1873 and became a city in 1929. The Martinsville Historic District is located in the historic center of the city.

Extending east and west along Church, Main, and Fayette streets, this linear district is composed of relatively intact blocks of buildings, including some that range in date from the early-19th century through the mid-20th century.

The approximately 45-acre district counts among its resources 119 buildings. The majority of these buildings were constructed between 1920 and 1948. Aesthetically, the district contains the city's most compact array of architectural styles reflecting the tastes and technologies of nearly every period of its development, including well-preserved examples of Greek Revival, Romanesque Revival, Classical Revival, Colonial Revival, Commercial, International and Art Deco styles.

King is a life member, past president and current board member of the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society. A native of Kansas, she has lived in Martinsville and Henry County for over 50 years. She and her husband, Dr. Mervyn King, are extensively involved in the restoration of uptown Martinsville and beyond.

John Phillips, Historical Society president, stated in a press release, “Virginia is not only extremely knowledgeable on the topic but passionate about sharing the information. You don’t want to miss this one!”

The Sunday Afternoon Lecture series is free, made possible by corporate sponsors Carter Bank & Trust and the Lester Group. The Historic Henry County Courthouse is fully handicap accessible.