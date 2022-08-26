Uptown Partnership Executive Director Kathy Deacon to leave

Uptown Partnership announced today that it executive director, Kathy Deacon, has resigned.

She will leave in September, and a search for Deacon’s replacement is underway.

Deacon joined Uptown Partnership in May 2021 as its first executive director. During her tenure, she led various projects including Wall Street Alley Activation, Grant funding and financial management of organization, Community Visioning Project/Report, initiating and partnering on Uptown events and implementing the Main Street model in Martinsville in collaboration with DHCD and community partners.

“We cannot thank Kathy enough for her leadership and dedication to Uptown Partnership and the City of Martinsville,” stated Liz Harris, board president of Uptown Partnership, in a press release. “During her time here, Kathy has had a transformational impact, setting a strong foundation for our organization and championing Uptown revitalization through her tireless work with the City, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), local property and business owners and the community at large.”

“It has been my pleasure to lead Uptown Partnership through this early stage of development and work with our board and the many talented community members who have joined in the work and helped to create a long list of accomplishments in a short time, '' said Deacon. “I know that Uptown Partnership will continue to play an important role in the revitalization of the Uptown business district and will, through the successful utilization of the Main Street approach, provide community members with an opportunity to be heard and involved in the important work that is taking place to catalyze change and growth in Uptown Martinsville.”

The board of UP is Harris, the president, who works for LifePoint Health; vice president Jennifer Reis, who teaches are at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro; treasurer Beverly E. Pitzer, who is employed by Carter Bank & Trust; secretary Mandy Folman of Southern Area Agency on Aging; Robert King of Piedmont Mechanical Systems Inc.; Lee Prillaman, a retired CPA; Derrick Ziglar Jr.; Leutisha Galloway; Holly Burton; Josh Blancas, owner of The Ground Floor; Sean Kearney, owner of Upgaged; Christi Hodges, owner of Uptown Boutique & Uptown Men's Room; and Christina Slate, employed by the Attorney General of Virginia.

On the advisory board are Kathleen McEvoy of the West Piedmont Planning District Commission; Brandon Martin, public relations director for the County of Henry; Mark McCaskill, employed by the City of Martinsville; Sarah Hodges, employed by the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation; Lisa Watkins, executive director of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce; and Jeff Sadler of Complete Community Economies LLC.

Folman said the job listing will be posted on the Uptown Partnership website and Indeed.com.

Details regarding an interim executive director will be shared next week, the press release stated.