ValleyStar donates to P&HCC Motorsports

At the check presentation from Valley Star to P&HCC Motorsports are (from left) Denver Smith and Talmadge Thomas, motorsports instructors; Christy Nester, James Rorrer, Mike Warrell of ValleyStar; Kevin B. Laine, ValleyStar executive vice president and P&HCC Foundation Board member; and Tiffani Underwood, P&HCC Foundation executive director.

 Holly Kozelsky

ValleyStar Credit Union recently made two donations to the Patrick & Henry Community College Foundation totaling $8,000. These donations will provide student scholarships and help support the Racing College (P&HCC’s Motorsports program) to continue racing locally.

The first donation of $3000 provides two $1,500 scholarships for full-time students enrolled in a business curriculum.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The $5,000 donation allows the Motorsports program to race its late-model car in local races while continuing to provide hands-on training opportunities for students.

These scholarships will be administered by the P&HCC Foundation.

“We are so thankful for these donations from ValleyStar Credit Union,” stated Tiffani Underwood, P&HCC Foundation Executive Director, in a press release. “This gift is an extension of our partnership with ValleyStar and we are grateful for their continued investments in both our college and our students.”

