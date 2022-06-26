Virginia has 41 state parks, with at least two more on the way

Virginia has 41 state parks -- and another one coming.

For the most part, state parks are scattered evenly throughout Virginia with a few small gaps in central Virginia to the north and south. The Virginia State Parks website lists them all.

Henry County is home to one of the park system's original six parks, Fairy Stone State Park. In development now is the Mayo River State Park in the southwestern part of Henry County. Between that and the existing privately owned Smith River Sports Complex, a large piece of land adjacent to the sports complex is being turned into a county park, Riverview.

Mayo River State Park will reach just down over the Virginia border into North Carolina and will be made up of a total of 637 acres of land between the North Mayo River and the South Mayo River and, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) website, will be seen as the completion of the already existing Mayo River State Park in North Carolina.

Virginia State Parks Western Field Operations Manager David H. Collett said that the tentative opening date would be estimated for late 2022 or early 2023, but stressed that the timeline on getting state parks opened can be pushed back depending on several variables.

According to the DCR website, the Virginia state code requires a master plan to be drawn up for all Virginia State Parks. The plan must include the size, type and location of all facilities; special features and resources; roads, utilities and other infrastructure plans; an outline of development and costs of operation, maintenance and staffing.

The park must also be inventoried for cultural, natural and developed resources, and then an advisory committee would discuss the planning process to consider park development. There is also a public meeting stage where the park’s statement of goals, objectives, conditions and site inventory and analysis are discussed before the final draft of the master plan is made.

This final draft of the master plan is then presented to the Board of Conservation and Recreation (BCR), goes through the General Assembly for comment and then the DCR director will adopt the plan. According the DCR website, the plans for state parks are reviewed every 10 years for updates.

Collett said that the master plan for Mayo River State Park still needs to be completed and that they are in the stages of "surveying and evaluating" the land so that the plan can be made.

They are still too early in the process to know exactly what amenities will be available, Collett said, but the park will have the standard amenities of trails, day-use access, picnic tables and shelters, restrooms and an administration office.

Later in the process of planning, they will know what other larger amenities fit with this certain state park and begin to discuss the possibility of kayaking, camping, cabins and visitor centers, Collett said.

Though the park is not open just yet --Collett stressed that that process would involve a ribbon cutting with a government official -- some trails that were opened to the public in April. Collett said that those trails were possible because of help from local partners like the Dan River Basin Association and because farm roads were already in existence to create trails without having to survey the land.

For Riverview Park, the county is developing the 117 acres of land that were acquired through the purchase of 56 of the acres and the donation of the other 61 acres.

According to Henry County Public Relations and Community Liaison Brandon Martin, Henry County commissioned the Timmons Group to develop a master plan that can be submitted to provide information on a proposed layout and recommended amenities.

Martin said that the county expects to have a draft ready in the next two to three months and once the draft is ready, it will be show to local shareholders for their input. The next step after that, he added, it for the county to begin scheduling public information sessions to receive comments and suggestions from residents.

After that input is considered, the county will begin to finalize its plan and being the process of locating funding for the park. Martin said that there is no firm timeline because it will be “completed in segments” based on available funding. The types of amenities that will be available are still being finalized, but Martin said that the goal will be to offer “outdoor recreational amenities that aren’t necessarily centered around traditional sports.”

“The main goal of this park, and every other park, is to provide a venue for recreation and entertainment to our residents,” Martin said via email. “In turn, this enhances the quality of life in Henry County and brings us closer together as a community.”

Fairy Stone State Park, which opened in 1936, covers 4,741 acres, or slightly more than 7 square miles. It includes the 168-acre Philpott Lake.

It is named for the staurolite crystals, also called fairy stones, that are abundant in the area.

The park's cabins are being renovated this year, so half of them will be closed until the anticipated completion date of July 31, 2023.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

