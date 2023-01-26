Virginia Legal Aid Society Inc. receives funding to expand eviction reduction program

Virginia Legal Aid Society Inc. has received a three-year funding amount of $428,230 from The Harvest Foundation to expand its eviction reduction programming in Martinsville and Henry County.

“Virginia Legal Aid Society (VLAS) provides a critical resource for families and individuals in Martinsville-Henry County who grapple with unstable housing conditions, which often is the spark that ignites a cycle of poverty,” stated India Brown, program officer at The Harvest Foundation, in a press release.

The funding will primarily help staff take on legal casework, providing representation and advice to low-income residents in MHC on housing-related cases. It also supports legal education and outreach, so VLAS can help tenants and landlords resolve disputes without involving the legal system.

Harvest helped to re-establish a local VLAS office with a grant announced in 2019. Since then, more than 300 housing-related cases helping 689 were closed, including 55 people facing imminent eviction.

In May 2022, VLAS placed staff at general district courts in Martinsville and Henry County each week when courts heard eviction cases. Judges announce that representatives from VLAS are in attendance and willing to provide free legal services to eligible clients. With funding from the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) program and support from the United Way of Henry County and Martinsville, a paralegal reviews dockets, identifies potential clients and manages case materials. According to David Neumeyer, executive director of VLAS, this change significantly increased the number of clients they could help.

“Three years ago, a generous grant from The Harvest Foundation enabled us to reopen an office to serve Martinsville and Henry County exclusively,” Neumeyer stated in the release. “Harvest’s new three-year grant, beginning in January 2023, will support the critical work we’re doing to reduce evictions in Martinsville and Henry County. Since May 2022, the number of eviction filings in the area has more than doubled, a trend that shows no signs of slackening. Virginia Legal Aid Society, thanks to Harvest’s support, has been able to send a team into the local district courts and make our services available to all eligible tenants facing eviction. We now expect to continue this work, along with helping low-income tenants with many other housing issues, for years to come.”

Founded in 1977, Virginia Legal Aid Society fulfills its mission to resolve serious legal problems for low-income individuals, promote economic and family stability, reduce poverty through effective legal assistance, and champion equal justice. It serves 26 cities and counties throughout Central, Southside and Western Tidewater in Virginia.

To find out more, visit vlas.org or call 866-534-5243.