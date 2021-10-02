VMNH Dragon Festival Oct. 15-16 plans fun -- for those fully vaccinated or recently tested

Dragons may be on the loose, but the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) is taking strong precautions to keep out the real monster – COVID-19.
Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is required for admission to the VMNH Dragon Festival for anyone 12 and older.
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
The festival explores the lore of dragons, the impact they have had on societies across the globe and the science behind the growth and spread of their myth.
This year’s event features the Dragon Festival debut of Tiamat, a 37 foot-long dragon designed and created by J. Leigh and The Color of Mud Studio.
Also at the festival will be:
- Dragon displays and art
- Full-size dragon sculpture
- Fire performances
- Blacksmith presentations
- Stilt walkers
- Medieval LARP combat performances
- Sci-fi and fantasy authors
- Beer & Meade Garden (Noon to 6 p.m., $5 per drink)
- Ren Faire marketplace
- Games, crafts and activities
- Food trucks
- Music
Children 2 and younger and those good sports who come dressed in a medieval or fantasy costume, or as a not-so-scary dragon (so as not to frighten children) enter free. Everyone pays $10, or $5 for ages 3-17 or over 60. Free admission also applies to museum members, members of Association of Science and Technology Centers-participating institutions and EBT cardholders who present their EBT and official photo ID. Groupons are accepted.
Additionally, anyone 12 and older who enters must either show proof of a full course of COVID vaccination or present proof of a negative COVID lab test taken 72 hours or less before entry. A valid form of ID also will be required.
In addition, the use of masks is highly recommended inside the VMNH, as well as on grounds while interacting with staff and vendors.
The policy applies to anyone who enters the grounds and building, including guests, employees, contractors, and volunteers (unless they are actively eating or drinking) and performers (unless they are actively eating, drinking, or performing).
These policies are consistent with the most current recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), a museum announcement states. Medical and religious exemptions will not be accepted.