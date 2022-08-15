 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VSP urge caution with fugitive last seen in Craig County

Tolbert

 Holly Kozelsky

Virginia State Police (VSP) and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a fugitive who was last seen in Craig County, which is just to the northwest of Roanoke.

Shawn Michael Tolbert, 42, of Burkville, is described as a white male, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to have changed clothes and is living in the woods trying to elude police, a press release from the VSP states. Tolbert is believed to be armed, and may be dangerous if threatened, the release states.

On Thursday the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office provided the VSP with a look-out for a robbery suspect vehicle which was involved in a theft of lottery tickets at a gas station at Exit 162 in Botetourt County.

With little information initially on the suspect vehicle, a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle closely matching the initial description. When the emergency lights were activated the vehicle sped away instead of stopping. The pursuit continued into Craig County, where the vehicle crashed. The driver fled the scene on foot and has remained at large since the crash. Further investigation has found that this was not the vehicle suspected in the theft.

Police have identified the driver as Tolbert, the release states.

Tolbert is wanted on multiple charges at this point, which include: three counts of felony elude police and three counts of reckless driving, charged by the VSP; and, in charges placed by the Craig County Sheriff's Office, criminal trespass, obstruction, false identification and two counts of felony assault on a police ifficer.

Multiple agencies are participating in the search for Tolbert. The VSP urges the public to use extreme caution if Tolbert is located and to contact law enforcement.

