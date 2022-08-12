Waller, Toole and Holder in new administrative roles in city schools

Ama Waller, Mark Toole and Jill Holder have been appointed as administrators at Martinsville City Public Schools.

Waller is the new principal at Martinsville Middle School.

A graduate of Martinsville High School, Waller has a bachelor's degree and master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and an administration and supervision endorsement from James Madison University.

Throughout her 16 years with Martinsville schools, she has served as a sports coach, new teacher mentor, teacher, AVID coordinator and assistant principal.

“I am very enthusiastic to diligently lead MMS and I am grateful for the opportunity. I look forward to uniting with the staff, students, families, the community and other leaders to help all of our learners overcome challenges, grow, and succeed,” Waller stated in a press release.

Toole has been named assistant principal at Martinsville Middle School.

He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Lee University, teaching certification from Longwood University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from James Madison University. He has taught high school mathematics for 20 years, including 13 years at Martinsville High School.

“I am honored to be given this opportunity, and look forward to working with Ms. Waller, the students, families, and staff in making this a great year,” he stated in a press release.

Holder is the new assistant principal at Albert Harris Elementary School.

She has a bachelor's degree in education from Liberty University and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from James Madison University. She has worked in education for 14 years and has served as a preschool and elementary teacher as well as an instructional coordinator.

“The most rewarding moments occur when learners who have experienced failure in the past succeed for the first time,” Holder said. “It builds confidence and gives them a hunger for bigger achievements.”