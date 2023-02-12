Saturday evening, the Jones family brought supper to the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center, and Jeff and Sybille Mansour were among the intake volunteers.

The meal volunteers prepare supper at home for 30 people and bring it warm to the center. Intake volunteers help guests sign in when they arrive, help serve the meal and then visit with the guests or help out in some way.

Saturday’s meal was centered around vegetable soup and baloney sandwiches. Regina Jones had signed up to prepare the meal, she said, and got her uncle Angelo Jones of Collinsville to make the soup, since he’s such a good cook.

Tanisha and Angelo Jones arrived first, carrying two long, wide aluminum buffet trays of the steaming soup. Regina Jones arrived next, with the sandwiches and an assortment of snacks. It was the Jones’ family’s first time doing the meals.

“He does it because he likes helping people. He cooks all the time,” Tanisha Jones said of her husband. The soup took about 3 hours to cook, the couple said.

Regina Jones said she has been making an effort lately to be more involved with helping others, and this was part of that.

The Mansours, who live in Martinsville, have been volunteering at the center for a little over a month, said Jeff Mansour, a former program officer of The Harvest Foundation.

“It’s been a tremendously enlightening and rewarding experience for us,” he said.

“This experience has humbled us. It’s also helped us to understand the lives of folks who just don’t have the same opportunities that we have, advantages that we have, just based on mental health, other health issues or addiction or just facing sometimes insurmountable economic issues.

“What we learned is there are a variety of reasons why people are homeless, and sometimes people – each individual — might have a variety of those reasons.”

“I think we had … based on what the common understanding or stereotype of what a homeless person is … an expectation that was, I guess, destroyed by actual interaction with real live individuals, and just talking to people and getting to know them and just treating them as fellow creatures of God, and understand that in many times it’s not their fault for what the situation is. It’s not their choice.”

It is important for a society and a Christian nation to express faith in “helping those who are most vulnerable,” Mansour said.

Some of the homeless are young people whose home situations are so intolerable they “needed a safe harbour for a few days until they could find something else,” he said. People who are homeless for longer periods of time may have mental illnesses or drug addictions. They face obstacles such as not having a home address or transportation to get to appointments or work.

He added that people not familiar with homelessness may express opinions on it without understanding it. They may say, “’Just pull yourself up by your bootstraps,’ but if you don’t have any boots, you’re not going to pull yourself up by your bootstraps.

“I don’t want to be judgmental, but I think there is some selfishness, and some self-centeredness, and maybe even some self-righteousness that comes through in some of those arguments. And there but by the grace of God go anyone of us, because you just never know what can happen to you.”

