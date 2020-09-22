WATCH NOW: After death of its proprietor, Patrick Springs vet clinic is getting back in order

Boyce-Holland Veterinary Services in Patrick Springs is slowly getting back on its feet, little by little recuperating from the loss of its proprietor, Dr. Lock Boyce, who died stunningly on Aug. 10.
The practice closed that day, and the staff scrambled and regrouped and then reopened on Sept. 3. It remains managed by its long-term manager, Chad Hudson, who has worked there more than 20 years, and is owned now by Boyce’s son Cody Stevens.
Retired Floyd veterinarian Karen Thomason works at the clinic three days a week until more veterinarians can be hired.
Stevens, 21, said he is “kind of young to be running the business, but I guess I’m going to.”
He was raised in the clinic, with his earliest days spent in a baby swing near the operating room.
Stevens, who still lives on the family farm in Patrick County, attends Patrick Henry Community College.
He originally planned to study criminal justice or administration of justice, but around a year ago he switched to general studies, with the idea of becoming a veterinarian, he said.
Veterinary medicine “has always been in my mind,” he said, but “I wanted to look at other things before I set my mind on it.”
He was as steeped in taking care of animals at home as he was at his father’s clinic. He has birthed many a cow at the family farm and has cared for many other animals there as well.
A 2017 graduate of Patrick County High School, he is “taking this semester off to make sure everything goes good here,” he said. He plans to transfer to Virginia Tech in the fall to get a bachelor’s degree in science.
After Stevens completes veterinary studies and is licensed as a veterinarian, he plans to work mostly with large animals while other veterinarians work with small animals, he said.
In the meantime, Thomason, the relief veterinarian, works at the practice on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To be able to see as many patients as possible, she is not conducting time-consuming surgeries, but those will resume when more veterinarians are on staff.
The clinic also is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays for basic services, such as grooming and for people to purchase products.
Thomason “will stay with us for a while until we get some more permanent solution down here,” Stevens said. “It seems like everybody loves her. We plan on getting a couple of other veterinarians and will have several before we are fully staffed.”
It will take several veterinarians to fill the role of his father, who worked “seven days a week, 10 hours a day,” he said.
The clinic had a reputation for low prices and much charitable work as well. Stevens said the prices would remain the same with “no intentions” of changes.
“It’s hard to get affordable veterinary work with a good doctor doing it,” he said.
Hudson described Boyce’s business model as “high volume, low cost.”
Helping pet owners “was probably his highest priority,” Hudson said, “just doing the necessities, not overpricing people, being an honest, hardworking individual. He was here seven days a week, 10 hours a day, so we’re going to have to keep up that work ethic.”
While the clinic is getting back on its feet, it won’t be able to provide the free or deeply discounted service it often used to do at times, but there are plans to be able to resume that eventually, Hudson said.
Once more veterinarians come on board, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, with full medical services at all times, he said.
Meanwhile, people continue to mourn Boyce, who also was a philanthropist whose work was done mostly anonymously and behind the scenes, and a county supervisor. Ten thousand people watched a memorial video about Boyce made by Daniel Quesenberry and Hudson, posted on Boyce’s Facebook page, during the time slot of a regular show Boyce had on Thursdays, according to Facebook analytics. The video received 657 comments and was shared 106 times.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
