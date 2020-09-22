WATCH NOW: After death of its proprietor, Patrick Springs vet clinic is getting back in order

A 2017 graduate of Patrick County High School, he is “taking this semester off to make sure everything goes good here,” he said. He plans to transfer to Virginia Tech in the fall to get a bachelor’s degree in science.

After Stevens completes veterinary studies and is licensed as a veterinarian, he plans to work mostly with large animals while other veterinarians work with small animals, he said.

In the meantime, Thomason, the relief veterinarian, works at the practice on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To be able to see as many patients as possible, she is not conducting time-consuming surgeries, but those will resume when more veterinarians are on staff.

The clinic also is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays for basic services, such as grooming and for people to purchase products.

Thomason “will stay with us for a while until we get some more permanent solution down here,” Stevens said. “It seems like everybody loves her. We plan on getting a couple of other veterinarians and will have several before we are fully staffed.”

It will take several veterinarians to fill the role of his father, who worked “seven days a week, 10 hours a day,” he said.