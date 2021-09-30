WATCH NOW: An entire generation of students will get free college through Harvest's extension of SEED Fund

“It is an investment in the power of hope for a better future for our community,” he said. “Starting today, the question of ‘Can I afford to go to college?’ will never be asked by a school-aged student in Martinsville-Henry County. As of this moment, the financial barrier of attending college has been removed for an entire generation.”

“The SEED Fund makes us the envy of many communities across our country,” said Bill Kirby, chairman of The Harvest Foundation Board of Directors. “It gives us an edge on the competition when our economic developers are recruiting, and it gives our children a concrete goal to strive toward from an early age.”

A dogwood tree was planted on campus to symbolize this year’s kindergarten class. Officials planted it using gold shovels.

“We hope when these kindergartners grow up and become SEED students, they will visit this very spot and reflect on their educational journeys and dream about their future,” Harvest Foundation President Kate Keller said.

The SEED Fund was established at P&HCC in 2017 as a three-year pilot program. Since the inception of the program, the first two cohorts of SEED students are completing college at a rate that is double the national average for community college students.