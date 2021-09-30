WATCH NOW: An entire generation of students will get free college through Harvest's extension of SEED Fund

All local students, from kindergarten on up, will now get a free education at Patrick & Henry Community College.
That is thanks to a $10.3 million grant from The Harvest Foundation to extend the SEED Fund, which pays Martinsville and Henry County students’ tuition and textbook costs at P&HCC. The grant will unroll over a 13-year period. The news was announced at a ceremony Thursday morning at the college.
The grant funding benefits all Martinsville and Henry County students who are in public or private school or homeschooled.
An audience of several dozen people, gathered on the lawn of the West Hall administration building, cheered when the news was announced.
Hundreds more, including kindergarten classes, watch by Zoom. Area kindergartners, the youngest of the students who fall under the program, received SEED Fund T-shirts, and each got their photograph taken with a prop to take home.
SEED funding covers gaps after students have exhausted all other local state or federal aid programs and scholarships. Students can use SEED for expenses directly related to their courses, including textbooks. To use the funding for textbooks, students have to submit all Financial Aid documentation, including verification paperwork (if necessary).
P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges called the grant the largest investment at P&HCC in history.
“It is an investment in the power of hope for a better future for our community,” he said. “Starting today, the question of ‘Can I afford to go to college?’ will never be asked by a school-aged student in Martinsville-Henry County. As of this moment, the financial barrier of attending college has been removed for an entire generation.”
“The SEED Fund makes us the envy of many communities across our country,” said Bill Kirby, chairman of The Harvest Foundation Board of Directors. “It gives us an edge on the competition when our economic developers are recruiting, and it gives our children a concrete goal to strive toward from an early age.”
A dogwood tree was planted on campus to symbolize this year’s kindergarten class. Officials planted it using gold shovels.
“We hope when these kindergartners grow up and become SEED students, they will visit this very spot and reflect on their educational journeys and dream about their future,” Harvest Foundation President Kate Keller said.
The SEED Fund was established at P&HCC in 2017 as a three-year pilot program. Since the inception of the program, the first two cohorts of SEED students are completing college at a rate that is double the national average for community college students.
Fall-to-spring retention rates increased by 6%, while fall-to-fall retention rates increased by 16%, indicating that SEED students are staying in school and earning credentials at higher rates than their counterparts, Harvest officials say.
“There are many of us here who are not educators,” Keller said. “But we know the commitment, effort and resources it takes to be a college graduate. We also know the earning power and positive outcomes that benefit those with a college education.
“For many students, the desire to attend college is there. They just need reassurance that it is possible and within their reach. The SEED Fund gives them that reassurance and hope.”
To qualify for the SEED fund, a high school graduate must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5. They must be a resident of Martinsville-Henry County and have in-state residency status at the time of the award. For each year of participation, students must file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid each year and complete 8 hours of community service.
Students are eligible immediate after being graduated from high school or completing a GED program (high-school aged population only) or a homeschooling program. Once an application to the fall semester at P&HCC is completed, an application to the SEED Fund must be completed on time.
For more information, visit ww.patrickhenry.edu/seed or www.theharvestfoundation.org.
