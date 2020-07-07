WATCH NOW: Back2School program is back to serve students in Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and other counties

Families will pick up the backpacks and shoes while still in their cars, instead of going inside the buildings like previously. However, stations still will be set up so that families can hear or read a story as well as receive their supplies, Harrison said. Also, most sites will serve a meal, prepared and individually packaged either by the school system or a church.

Seventeen churches are participating this year, up from 15 last year.

Churches joining the program for the first year are Stanleytown Amazing Grace in Stanleytown, Kearfott Memorial in Martinsville and Hillcrest in Ridgeway, all Baptist, as well as one in Floyd and another in Lynchburg, Harrison said.

Those that had participated last year but not this year include churches in Galax, Danville and Mayodan, N.C., he said.

People from Stanleytown Amazing Grace and other churches have been sewing the masks that will be given out. They have sewn about 15,000 since they started in April, Renee Hodges said, and shifted focus recently to make masks for students.

The church has about 3,000 kids-sized masks so far, and volunteers are hoping other churches will be able to chip in the remainder needed – perhaps 1,000 more, she said.