WATCH NOW: Back2School program is back to serve students in Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and other counties

Masks are replacing the footwashing, but the basic premise remains the same: helping to prepare kids for the school year with supplies, shoes and salvation.
The 14th annual Back2School program is going on this summer, with changes to method and delivery to keep people safe in this time of the coronavirus pandemic. Registration sessions will be on Saturday and on July 21, and the pickup day is Aug. 1.
Back2School is open to all children and teenagers from kindergarten through senior. The program gives each student a backpack filled with school supplies and a cloth mask, a new pair of shoes and socks, inspirational stories and prayer.
The program has served 25,000 students so far.
Up until this year, volunteers washed the feet of all of the recipients, following the Biblical symbolism of being humble in service and to give personal attention while talking about each student’s hopes and goals for the coming year.
That has been eliminated because of the pandemic precautions, which have changed the registration process as well.
“Every church has been asked to do touchless registration,” said Pastor Michael Harrison of The Community Fellowship, the founder of the program.
Registration will be done drive-up style. Families will remain in their cars as they drive up to a registration site, shaded by a canopy. Each family will receive a sizing chart for the shoes the child(ren) will receive.
Special-needs students do not have to attend the regular registration session but can make other arrangements; call 276-0565-8345 to do so.
The wider community participation will be replaced this year by doing everything out of each church.
Back2School does not have donation boxes set up at local stores to receive supplies as it had in the past; instead, each church is responsible for collecting the amount of supplies for the students it registers, Harrison said.
Although the program will lose many donations without those boxes, it also has “been blessed financially by people who have wanted to help,” Harrison said. “Some churches are struggling, but some have stepped up to help” fill the gaps.
The backpacks are normally filled in one massive event with many dozens of volunteers working assembly-line style. This year, each church will fill the backpacks of the students who registered at its site.
Families will pick up the backpacks and shoes while still in their cars, instead of going inside the buildings like previously. However, stations still will be set up so that families can hear or read a story as well as receive their supplies, Harrison said. Also, most sites will serve a meal, prepared and individually packaged either by the school system or a church.
Seventeen churches are participating this year, up from 15 last year.
Churches joining the program for the first year are Stanleytown Amazing Grace in Stanleytown, Kearfott Memorial in Martinsville and Hillcrest in Ridgeway, all Baptist, as well as one in Floyd and another in Lynchburg, Harrison said.
Those that had participated last year but not this year include churches in Galax, Danville and Mayodan, N.C., he said.
People from Stanleytown Amazing Grace and other churches have been sewing the masks that will be given out. They have sewn about 15,000 since they started in April, Renee Hodges said, and shifted focus recently to make masks for students.
The church has about 3,000 kids-sized masks so far, and volunteers are hoping other churches will be able to chip in the remainder needed – perhaps 1,000 more, she said.
The masks they sewed for adults in the beginning were six layers thick, Hodges said. They’ve redesigned the masks to be two layers and smaller, more comfortable for kids.
Originally, they had aimed at a new, more fitted style but weren’t able to sew those fast enough to meet the demand – only 200 a night, versus their normal output of 800 a night, she said.
The people involved are Debbie Craig, Valeria Edwards, Sherry Peck, Gloria Helms, Jennifer Helms, Susan Horsley, Brenda Cassady, Ellen Harris, Charleen Audirsch, Jessie Lawson, Jim Hodges, James Hodges, Amanda Helms, Lydia Horsley, Leigh Anne Rigney, Rachel Gates, Lois Evans, Ruby Scott, Jerlon Godwin, Tammy Joyce, Robin Drake, Patsy Ratliff and April Ratliff.
Their work nights begin between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., and go on through 9 or 10 p.m., twice a week, she said. Some sew at the church, and others at home.
Hodges said that the cost for each church wanting to participate is $20 per child, which covers the backpack and shoes, plus come up with the school supplies to fill the back. Her church is aiming to provide for 150 students, and they’ve been buying up paper, pencils, pens, crayons and glue sticks for them.
Local school systems have been supportive of the event, including by contacting families of students, Harrison said.
Katie Whitlow, who works in HR for Piedmont Community Services, helps Harrison oversee the program.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
