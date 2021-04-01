WATCH NOW: COVID-19 in March: New cases plummet, deaths down lately in the West Piedmont Health District.

There were two trends for COVID-19 that continued in March around the West Piedmont Health District.
The steep rise in deaths that came in February continued in the first two weeks in of the month.
A steep decline in new cases that began in February continued to play out as the month went out like a lion on Wednesday.
The last day of the month showed one final death – the 54th in the month but only eight of them coming after the 15th – and a dozen new cases.
Those figures were reported by the West Piedmont Health District as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
That most recent death was of a resident from Martinsville, the 74th victim of the virus in the city and the 307th when you include Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties since the pandemic began a year ago in March.
Those 54 deaths make 175 since Jan. 1, after record-setting totals in January (42) and February (79).
We don’t know exactly when that death occurred, because the Virginia Department of Health goes through a meticulous process to confirm cause before adding to its database, which can take weeks or even months.
We never know much about victims or cases except residence – all data are tracked by that – and what we can glean from deduction from the updated totals VDH provides.
We know that this latest victim is a white woman between the ages of 70 and 79. Victims in the district overwhelmingly have been 70 and older and white, and a majority has been male.
Even with the fatality, though, there was lots of positive news that played out over the 31 days that just included:
- New cases rose by only 447, or 4.2%, in March. That’s about 14.4 cases per day. Martinsville’s new cases rose only 2.9%, lowest in the district.
- Hospitalizations rose by only 10.5% after having climbed by 34% in January and February.
- The death count, although high, was actually a decline of 31% from February.
- Rolling daily rates of new cases hit their lowest points in months. The 7-day average total is 16 as of Thursday morning and at 11.5 based per 100,000 population.
- The positivity rate of tests across the district is 4.2%, below the 5% threshold when experts figure the community spread is under control. The statewide average is 6.1%.
“We have witnessed much more mask wearing, and people seem to be doing what they can to bring COVID to an end,” WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell wrote in an email. “Vaccinations haven't reached herd immunity, but the large number of vaccines given in the district certainly is helping.”
Through Wednesday more than 56,000 doses had been recorded in the district, and nearly 18,800 were fully vaccinated. That means about 27% of the 137,199 who live in the district had received one dose, and about 13.7% had received either two shots of Pfizer or Moderna or one of Johnson & Johnson.
Bell said most who signed up under VDH Phase 1a and 1b have received at least one shot. The district moved to 1c last week, and Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that on April 18 vaccinations will be open to everyone 16 and older.
“To date, WPHD and partners have vaccinated 72% of the eligible pre-registrants on ‘the list,’ and about 40% of those have received both doses,” Bell said.
She encouraged anyone 18 and older to go to https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ and get registered.
“As more vaccine arrives, we will be turning to the list more frequently and will need a steady supply of registrants,” she said.
“Whenever a large vaccination event is planned, we grab names from the list and send to the partner who is hosting the clinic. From the list, links to email appointments are sent.
“For those who provided no email address, our staff phone them to assist in making the appointment.”
She said individuals should check their email frequently – including spam and junk email folders – and to answer their phones even if they don't recognize the number.
“Appointment calls come from many different sources, including multiple area codes, so it is important to answer the phone,” she said. “We have sent multiple links to some individuals who have not responded.”
