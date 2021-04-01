WATCH NOW: COVID-19 in March: New cases plummet, deaths down lately in the West Piedmont Health District.

There were two trends for COVID-19 that continued in March around the West Piedmont Health District.

The steep rise in deaths that came in February continued in the first two weeks in of the month.

A steep decline in new cases that began in February continued to play out as the month went out like a lion on Wednesday.

The last day of the month showed one final death – the 54th in the month but only eight of them coming after the 15th – and a dozen new cases.

Those figures were reported by the West Piedmont Health District as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

That most recent death was of a resident from Martinsville, the 74th victim of the virus in the city and the 307th when you include Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties since the pandemic began a year ago in March.

Those 54 deaths make 175 since Jan. 1, after record-setting totals in January (42) and February (79).

We don’t know exactly when that death occurred, because the Virginia Department of Health goes through a meticulous process to confirm cause before adding to its database, which can take weeks or even months.