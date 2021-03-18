WATCH NOW: First Baptist Church's Sue McCabe library catalog goes online, to share with the general public

The one good thing, Linda Dorr says, to come out of the pandemic has been to get the Sue Martin McCabe Library online.
The library, part of First Baptist Church, has 6,000 books, and all are available to the general public. The library is refreshed with new orders at least once a month, said head librarian Dottie Lewis.
Inside the church, the library is split into two large rooms. One is the general library area, and the other is a children’s library.
The main portion of the library is dominated by Bible study reference books. There’s a large VHS collection, “but it never gets checked out because no one has videos anymore,” Lewis said.
“We have at least one commentary if not three on every book of the Bible,” Lewis said. There also are a number of general interest fiction and nonfiction books.
A significant part of the library’s purpose is to support the church’s day care program. The church once ran a kindergarten, which is part of the reason for its large children’s collection. Now the books are for children from nursery school through elementary-school age.
The children’s library also includes several computers which the daycare children use for their virtual schoolwork.
The library is a member of the Virginia Church Library Association. In fact, that association’s statewide meeting is scheduled for October at the church.
Lewis had been looking into getting the library catalog online before the pandemic lockdown hit. With the church building and the library inside it closed, “we had to leave everything as it was.”
During that time, she regrouped and took another look at online services, and discovered OPPA. “They do it for churches at a cut rate,” she said.
It took quite a while “to convert everything from the old system to the new system … OPPA was very helpful,” she said.
“This is my fourth database company,” she said, and improving technology has made switching between systems easier over time.
To enter each book into a database, “I used to have to write out five or six cards” with information including the title, author, publisher and copyright date. Now, it’s a simple matter of just entering the ISBN (International Standard Book Number), and the rest of the information comes in automatically.
The catalog has been online for a couple of months, giving all the church members “a way to get into the database and search and request” without setting foot in the building.
However, they want to go beyond their own membership, to share the treasures within the bindings with the entire community, she said.
“Dottie has done a lot of work, setting up the database,” said committee member Linda Dorr. “This was sparked by, obviously – during the pandemic we wanted people to check out books if they wanted to.”
Anyone – church member or not -- can get a library ID number by giving their name, address and contact information.
People can request books on the site. Lewis is notified of each request, and any member of the library committee gets the book and brings it to the church doors for the patron to pick up.
She bought a special large canvas tote with an ultraviolet light in it to kill any potential virus germs. When books are returned, they are left in that tote for 20 or 30 minutes with the ultraviolet light on, then returned to the shelves.
First Baptist’s library was started by Sue Martin McCabe, the wife of pastor Dr. James P. McCabe, in the 1930s. He arrived in 1907 as the church’s third pastor. The church at that time was located at what is now the Bridge Street parking lot.
The Rev. McCabe had a large collection of books that were stored on shelves that ran all the way to the ceiling in his office next to the sanctuary. His wife let people borrow them.
When the church decided to start a library, those books were used for it.
“We’ve worked very hard to get it on the church’s website and make it easy for people to get on,” Dorr said. “We have a wonderful resource collection, particularly theology and commentaries on different books. It you’re teaching Sunday school or teaching a class,” they would be helpful.
“We really want everybody to use it. It’s shame for all those books to sit there and collect dust,” Lewis said.
Its website is https://fbcmartinsville.com/mccabe-library/ .
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com