WATCH NOW: First Baptist Church's Sue McCabe library catalog goes online, to share with the general public

Lewis had been looking into getting the library catalog online before the pandemic lockdown hit. With the church building and the library inside it closed, “we had to leave everything as it was.”

During that time, she regrouped and took another look at online services, and discovered OPPA. “They do it for churches at a cut rate,” she said.

It took quite a while “to convert everything from the old system to the new system … OPPA was very helpful,” she said.

“This is my fourth database company,” she said, and improving technology has made switching between systems easier over time.

To enter each book into a database, “I used to have to write out five or six cards” with information including the title, author, publisher and copyright date. Now, it’s a simple matter of just entering the ISBN (International Standard Book Number), and the rest of the information comes in automatically.

The catalog has been online for a couple of months, giving all the church members “a way to get into the database and search and request” without setting foot in the building.

However, they want to go beyond their own membership, to share the treasures within the bindings with the entire community, she said.