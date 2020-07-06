WATCH NOW: Garrett Dillard is a man of action and of the rhyming words that describe him

Don’t look to Garrett Dillard for esoteric poetry.
His poems deal with the nitty-gritty of life, all based off things that have happened.
This community organizer’s poetry-writing habit of the past 30 years is being introduced publicly now in a new book, “D-Truth About Life & More.”
“Everything that I write, it’s real – real-life stuff. It’s in somebody’s life,” he said. “There’s no fake characters. There’s no random stuff. It’s real.”
Dillard is a school administrator and the founder and coordinator of Sandy Level’s annual Stop the Violence Walk and program and Sandy Level Hoop Fest, a summer basketball camp for kids.
Dillard said he has “always enjoyed writing,” and as he has shared his poetry with others, they’ve encouraged him to put out a book.
Once he “decided I would give it a shot,” he narrowed down his collection of poems from the past two decades into one volume of 50 poems, which is available on Amazon.com.
He framed them into different sections, then grouped the whole thing under “the motto of ‘be true’ – ‘D-Truth About Life and More’ -- because it focuses on so many different topics.”
Because all of his poems are about things that people are actually going through, he left out plenty of good ones just out of respect of the privacy of others, he said.
He started out writing as ways to deal with things that happen, he said, and eventually, “it becomes more writing just for the fun of it – more like, ‘Purposefully, I’m going to write a poem tonight, and it’s going to be about’” a certain topic.
His style is the basic rhyme: “Line 1 and Line 2 are going to rhyme; line 3 and line 4,” he said. “It’s pretty simple. It’s from the heart. I don’t get into the different styles, for the most part.”
Basic rhyming “catches the reader’s attention and causes me to have to think on words,” he said. “Sometimes it doesn’t fit easily, but you have to make your words play, match it so that it’s creative for the reader.”
One of his classic poems is “One in a Mill,” about his mother, Virginia Dillard. Not only is she one in a million, but she raised her family struggling to make ends meet on factory pay.
He was one of four brothers, “an unsupervised bunch of boys running around. … One brother got shot and killed.”
Glen Dillard was fatally shot on Dec. 27, 2010, at his Sandy Level home.
“That’s where the poetry comes from: The life that I’ve lived, the successes, the challenges; the watching friends succeed, watching friends struggle through things; growing up in a community that had a negative label but also knowing that we can be what we want to be regardless of our beginnings,” he said.
After graduation from Laurel Park High School in 1989, Dillard went to Radford University, where he played basketball starting in his freshman year.
That experience “exposed me to different things,” he said, and he started to love writing when he was in college.
His career started with teaching and coaching before going into school administration. This past school year was his first as director of community learning at the Center for Community Learning.
He and his wife, LaTonda Dillard, have three children, Caleb, 21; Ciera, 17; and Cadance, 11. Some of his poems “reflect back on the day each of them was born. … If a father or mother read that, they will think back to when their kids were born, how it empowered them and how it was like in those moments,” he said.
One of his favorite scriptures is “To whom much is given, much is required,” he said – and so it is that his blessings have encouraged him to help others.
“To grow up in a pretty tough community, to come out of it with a college degree, a great family and great friends, I believe that it’s my responsibility … to come back and help others realize that they can ready their full potential, whether through basketball camp, a poem, a speaking event, a conversation” or more.
He started Stop the Violence Walk in 2011, promoted by his brother’s murder. It has been presented each year since, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, starting with a 1.5-mile walk in Sandy Level and ending with a program at St. John Baptist Church. The popular program, attended by hundreds of people, features music, speakers and a skit.
The Hoop Fest, normally held in July since 1997, was inspired by the way basketball was an outlet for him when he was young. All children in the community are invited, at a cost of only $2 each. It features basketball drills, games and a cookout.
He also is one of the organizers of QUE School, a mentoring program for boys. He and other members of the local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity meet with boys and also take them on outings such as museums, football games, the YMCA and Washington D.C.
Dillard also has performed charity under the non-profit organization D-Truth “when I was doing a lot of stuff independently,” he said. Now that the Concerned Citizens of Sandy Level has become a viable local group, “there’s no need for that.”
He said, “I believe that everything is mental. If we believe it – I know it’s a cliché – if we can believe it, we can achieve it.”
Anyone who has confidence and works hard toward goals will either reach their goals “or find out during the process that maybe ‘that’s not the goal I should be going for’ and be successful in another way,” he said.
“If you can get people thinking what they’re doing through the writing, it can have an impact on their life,” he said.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
