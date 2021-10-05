WATCH NOW: Gubernatorial candidate, Republicans: It's time for a change

Marshall represents the 14th District (southeastern Henry County, Danville and southern areas of Pittsylvania County) in the General Assembly.

“In Virginia, now, thanks to the Democrats, you can early vote,” Marshall said. “We are encouraging you to do that, the reason being is, you heard last year there were some votes that were stolen. You don’t want to go on November the second, and somebody says, ‘Well, somebody’s already voted.’ If you go vote now, they cannot steal your vote.”

Oct. 22 is the last day to register to vote, Marshall said, and “if you have like-minded friends and family,” encourage them to vote, he said. Early voting is weekdays, and Saturdays, Oct. 23 and 30, people can vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ninth District (Franklin County, Patrick County and the western parts of Henry County) House of Delegates candidate Wren Williams said, “How do y’all think Joe Biden’s doing?” The crowd booed. “You miss Trump yet?” They cheered, and some shouted, “Yes!”

“Me too, me too,” he said.

“What we can do here in Virginia is, we can set the tone for the rest of the nation. That’s what we have the opportunity to do this year.”