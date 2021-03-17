Watch Now: Martinsville native, fitness guru Taylor Shank brings headquarters back to his hometown

His classes, offered between once and a few times a day, are attended by anywhere from three to 40 people, he said.

For each class, his bike is set up in a corner of TAD Space, in front of a scalloped screen. The venue’s regular lights are turned off, leaving a colorful lightshow to illuminate the workout.

In front of his corner is the table setup with electronics, coordinated by Harkness. They include a camera and a computer, so he can see the Zoom class and students on the screen.

Before the class begins, he greets the students by name and chats with them in a friendly banter. They come from all over. The day he had just three students, he said, they were from New York, London and Los Angeles – “pretty cool, because it was global,” he said.

During the class, he works out with his bike, encouraging them: “Changing our bodies with this wheel” – “Nothing less than our best, but that’s all it takes to change” – and, deep into it, “Yeah, ride it out here—one, two, one, two – Hit that right. Right, right, right, left, right.”

Shank can be reached at taylor@shank-tank.com.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

