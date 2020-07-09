Wendy Lynskey said she didn’t realize it was a fox she was dealing with until she was twirling it overhead.

It turned out to be a rabid fox, at that.

Now Lynskey has a new wariness about being outside, and her 85-year-old mother, Nerene Tolbert, is feeling that she can survive anything.

Tolbert began her story with the disclaimer that “it sounds like a lie” – but every bit of it is true.

A close call

Around 9:30 a.m. last Wednesday, July 1, she was going to mail her power bill and get her newspaper, outside her home in Sanville. On the way out the door she picked up the container of food scraps she always throws out to “give it to the animals, and it makes the ground more fertile, too,” she said. She also picked up the wooden handle of an old metal-toothed rake, which she keeps by the kitchen door. It makes a great walking and all-purpose outdoor aid, especially since she and her husband had been injured in a bad wreck in September.

“I got a few things hurt but I’m all right,” she said. “I help my 90-year-old husband of 64 years and climbing.”

Out on the porch, she heard the teeniest of animal sounds, like a cross between a bird and a puppy. It was one squeal, three separate times, with a short spell between each sound.

She didn’t see anything, though, and went toward the mailbox across the road.

Once she had made it back to her yard, “something got me on the back. … It almost knocked me down – and there’ wasn’t nothing out there” that she could see.

She finally caught sight of a “very skinny” fox. “It started trying to bite my legs. I had on my old duster housecoat. I took my handle” of that useful wooden pole and fought back.

“That mouth was just snapping. Boy, it came back.”

The scuffle continued.

“I took my rake handle and it went, ‘Wop.’ It moved back on out. My rake handle flew out of my hand, and I had nothing” for protection.

Suddenly vulnerable without her pole, she had to hustle to the house – but “I turned too fast and down I went. I thought to myself, ‘Well, I’ll turn over and get up. At 85 I must be on my knees and hands, but thank God I can still get up and turn over.’

“Here come the fox grabbing at my legs on and on. I’m pretty strong. I had no choice: I moved my legs this way and that. I took my right hand and reached out on its body. That little mouth was just going on and on.”

The fox grabbed at her right foot and got a mouthful of her Crocs shoe.

“That old shoe just slid right off my foot,” and the fox ran with his bounty to underneath an old pickup truck about 40 feet away.

“I crawled through gravel and went to my porch,” she said.

Once inside, she didn’t want to wake her husband. She sat down at the kitchen table.

“I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll call Wendy.’ I thought I’d tell them my story. Wrong idea – I never thought about them coming.”

She “didn’t get a chance to tell them it all,” she said. Her daughter abruptly got off the phone. Five minutes later, James and Wendy Lynskey and their 16-year-old daughter, Jamie, pulled up.

Tolbert waved her arms and shouted to warn them not to get out of their truck, to no avail. Lynskey stepped out, thinking she was looking for a snake.

Lynskey fights back

Thinking it was a snake that had gotten her mother, Lynskey was prepared for the protection method her uncles had taught her: “Do the snake death roll: Catch the snake, shake them real fast and snap their head,” she said.

As she was getting out of the truck, Lynskey noticed that her mother “came out there yelling, and out of the corner of my eye, I saw something coming up through the air.”

“That fox shot right out from under our old truck,” Tolbert said. “That was all in five seconds. She didn’t even see it. It jumped up and got her in the belly. She pulled it loose, but she’s a go-getter, too.”

Lynskey said she grabbed it and swung it around in circles overhead.

“I didn’t realize it was a fox until I had it twirling,” she said. “I kept twisting him until its head was back.”

Then she slung it at her parents’ truck, where “it broke its leg or hip or something.”

“I saw something going around and around in the air, and then, ‘Boom!’” the fox hit the truck, Tolbert said. “I heard it yelp two or three times. She was screaming at her husband to get back in. She jumped in.”

James Lynskey told what happened to him: “I pulled the truck up to the corner of my mother-in-law’s house to make sure she was OK. When I got … out, he came running around the truck. I guess he was trying to get me, too.”

The couple’s daughter, who had seen it all, said, “It [the fox] was hurt when it ran up on my father because she slung it up into the truck. It was wild.”

The family called 911, and the rescue squad arrive in about 30 to 40 minutes, followed by animal control five or 10 minutes after that, Lynskey said.

Animal Control Deputy C. Price spent some time looking, “but they couldn’t find the fox,” Jamie Lynskey said. “He was not there until the dude almost left. I saw it out of the corner of my eyes and had to call for him to come back” to get it.

Price used a long-handled device that had a loop on its lower end to get the fox by the neck and move it into his truck.

Rabies shots

Next, the mother and daughter pair went to the emergency room at Sovah-Martinsville for treatment and rabies shots, which, Wendy Lynskey said, were not available at the local doctors’ offices she had called to ask.

They wouldn’t have had to get rabies shots until after the fox had tested positive for rabies, should that be the case, but they thought they might as well get that precaution over with, Wendy Lynskey said.

Lynskey received 16 shots, including three on each side of the bite. Her mother only had 10, because she appeared to have been scratched only, not bitten.

Although Lynskey’s wound “seems to be healing OK, my stomach area just hurts,” between the bite and the rabies shots around it, she said. She also reports having a headache and feeling “kind of nauseous.”

Tolbert said that her son-in-law “is a wonderful fellow. He picked up my medicine” after they got home in the evening from the ER: “one big antibiotic” pill she takes every 12 hours.

The family was notified by the health department the next evening that the fox did indeed have rabies.

The pair had more shots on Saturday and will for the next few Saturdays before it’s all said and done.

Lynskey is a sixth-grade teacher for Pittsylvania County Schools.

Rabies in the area

While the family were headed to the hospital, the fox was headed to the Martinsville-Henry County Health Department, which then sent him off to a state laboratory for testing, Price said.

An encounter with a rabid animal "is not very common, but it does happen," Price said. "It's never a good sign when one is being aggressive with folks like that, unless there is a mother-and-young situation or something-guarding-a-food-source situation, they're not going to be very aggressive with folks.

When outdoors, "be mindful of your surroundings," Price advised. "We live in a day and time where we basically intruded on wildlife, and we're kind of living in their domain. They're around. They'll always be around. If you see something out of place, give us a call."

The department gets "lots of calls for supposed rabid animals that turn out not to be," he added.

Three animals have tested positive for rabies this year in the West Piedmont Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, said health department spokesperson Nancy Bell: two in the Martinsville-Henry County area, one in Franklin County and none in Patrick County. That's out of 193 tested.

On its website, VDH defines rabies as “a deadly disease that affects only mammals and is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Once a person or animal starts showing clinical signs of rabies, survival is rare.”

Among wild animals, rabies is found most commonly in raccoons, skunks and foxes, and occasionally bats; among domesticated animals, it’s most common in cats.

Animals that are ill with rabies may have signs including abnormal behavior, difficulty swallowing, poor balance, paralysis and seizures.

The VDH gives these steps for someone who may have been exposed to rabies: Wash the wound thoroughly with lots of soap and water. Capture the animal or identify it before it runs away, but don’t try to pick up the animal and don’t damage its head, which may need to be tested. Call animal control or law enforcement to get the animal picked up, and a doctor for the person’s treatment.

Pets should be vaccinated against rabies, and garbage and pet food should not be left outside.

You can learn more at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/epidemiology-fact-sheets/rabies/.

Post script

The encounter has Lynskey seeing nature more warily.

“I’m scared to go outside now,” she said. “I’ve lived in the country all my life, but now I’m scared of every noise.”

Her mother, on the other hand, sees things more optimistically.

The whole thing just goes to show, Tolbert said, that “You can survive it even if you’re 85.”

Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

