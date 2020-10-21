WATCH NOW: Through her MLC Cancer Foundation, Via takes the 'can' out of 'cancer'

Pat Via is a classic example of the saying “it’s not what you know – it’s who you know.”
More than 225 area cancer patients have received Via’s help through the MLC Cancer Foundation, which Via started a decade ago after her own battle with cancer. Through a combination of advice, research, money and jumping right into the midst of things, Via has helped people both directly, and also through getting them money and support from other charities most people otherwise would not have known existed.
Saturday, she and her supporters celebrate the 10th anniversary of the foundation through a symposium at 3 p.m. at New College Institute, outdoors.
MLC Cancer Foundation “is definitely a pivotal organization in the community because it’s almost like a grassroots effort,” said nursing consultant Dr. Tiffany Morris, who will be one of the speakers Saturday. She’s also a 1989 graduate of Magna Vista High School and was the high school best friend of Via’s daughter, Telesa, so she still calls Via “Mama Pat,” she said with a laugh.
“She is out there doing the work and a lot of times, you have large health care organizations or other large companies, they’re not able to touch people like Pat does,” she said. “I’ve known her to … transport people, provide food … she’s doing all the work” to help people with cancer.
Via “has been genuine and authentic her entire life,” she said. “She’s definitely dedicated and committed to the work.”
As well as helping people herself, financially and otherwise, Via also helps navigate the offerings of other charities. One of those sources is a unique anonymous donor who gives money for people with cancer who have connections to the furniture industry.
“The check goes directly to the person,” she said. “I got it when I was going through it, so for 10 years I’ve been helping other ladies get it.”
That included one who received $5,000 this year, and another who received $2,000.
Via’s connection to furniture was simply that her sister worked in the industry, she said.
In addition to financial support, “I’ve had ladies that I’ve helped on my own,” she said. “I transport them to and from the doctor, pick them up, pick up medicine, whatever I can do to help people.”
In the past year, the foundation has given out $10,500 in aid to cancer patients, plus brought in $12,000 in assistance from other charities to local people.
A pink event
Each October since she started her foundation, Via does an event that is part educational, part fundraising. She nearly cancelled it this year because of the pandemic, but at the last minute regrouped and planned an outdoor event.
“A Pink Event: A Breast Cancer Symposium & Fundraiser” will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville.
The event will feature speakers:
- Evelyn Pettie Reid, writer and researcher of natural and homeopathic medicine – and 24-year cancer survivor.
- Jane Steward, MA, health coach and owner of Smart Body Dynamics.
- Morris. “My mantra has been making small lifestyle changes that will increase your overall wellness,” Morris said. She points out a myriad of details in daily life that work toward keeping a person in better shape, rather than have a person just face the intimidating wall of major undertakings, such as drinking water instead of sweet tea at a restaurant, taking the stairs instead of an elevator and having fruit as a side dish over French fries.
The event will start with prayer. Pink balloons will be released in memory and honor “of loved ones who have gone before us and the ones that are survivors,” Via said.
Standard social distancing measures will be in place, and masks will be worn.
Entertainment will be by Sean McClure of Greensboro on saxophone, Jayson Martin of North Carolina on keyboard, Chaz Whitfield of Martinsville on keyboard and Jezekiah Morris of Reidsville on guitar.
Literature on wellness will be given out. Normally food is served at the symposium, but because of the pandemic snack bags will be handed out instead.
Drawings will be held for prizes.
The event will be “short and sweet so people don’t get tired in their cars,” Via said.
'Took the word can’
As for Via, she got a perfect pass on her post-cancer checkup last month, making Oct. 18 her “11th year anniversary for cancer-free.”
“All my bloodwork, all my scans, everything was normal,” she said. “My scan showed no cancer in my body.”
She said her doctor told her, “‘You’re 11 years out. You look awesome.’”
Getting a diagnosis of cancer “is not a death sentence,” she said. “I took the word ‘cance,r’ and I took the word ‘can’ out of it and that’s all I could see: I could make this.’”
Having a positive attitude is crucial to beating it, she said: “Cancer wants you to give up. It wants you to say, ‘This is death row’ – but it’s not.”
Taking care of one’s health is a must, she said. “Stay away from sweets. Exercise. Get your proper rest. You can beat it, but you have to be proactive.”
People also must get their proper screenings and checkups to catch it in time, she said. However, people also must be in tune to their own bodies and do what it takes to live healthily: “We can’t rely on doctors to live for us.”
She hosts the symposiums to teach people “all the small things” they need to do to avoid and to beat cancer, as well as the major steps to take.
A friend's inspiration
One of the women she was helping a few years ago, the late Ammalene King, ended up being the sister-in-law of Via’s childhood friend Geraldine King, which resulted in a fortuitous reconnection for the two chums. Via had known Ammalene Keen from working with her years ago in the office of J&J, she said.
Since then, Geraldine King has made Via a beautiful pink and white afghan which Via uses as a prayer shawl.
“I have experienced so much, made so many connections through people working with this cancer,” Via said. “This particular one stands out because she was my childhood friend, Geraldine was, and she took her time and made that for me. It was so heart-touching.”
King also has turned into one of her biggest supporters, regularly calling her and inspiring her in her work, she added.
During the past year, Via helped about 20 people dealing with cancer, “and of course, you get calls all the time.
“A lot of the time you spend on the phone talking with people, inspiring people. Sometimes I hang up the phone and have to cry. When I hear their stories, it touches my heart and makes me work that much harder.”
“In such a time as this” – dealing with cancer – “we need that human touch and somebody who can say, ‘I’ve been there and done that,’” Morris said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
