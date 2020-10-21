WATCH NOW: Through her MLC Cancer Foundation, Via takes the 'can' out of 'cancer'

Taking care of one’s health is a must, she said. “Stay away from sweets. Exercise. Get your proper rest. You can beat it, but you have to be proactive.”

People also must get their proper screenings and checkups to catch it in time, she said. However, people also must be in tune to their own bodies and do what it takes to live healthily: “We can’t rely on doctors to live for us.”

She hosts the symposiums to teach people “all the small things” they need to do to avoid and to beat cancer, as well as the major steps to take.

A friend's inspiration

One of the women she was helping a few years ago, the late Ammalene King, ended up being the sister-in-law of Via’s childhood friend Geraldine King, which resulted in a fortuitous reconnection for the two chums. Via had known Ammalene Keen from working with her years ago in the office of J&J, she said.

Since then, Geraldine King has made Via a beautiful pink and white afghan which Via uses as a prayer shawl.

“I have experienced so much, made so many connections through people working with this cancer,” Via said. “This particular one stands out because she was my childhood friend, Geraldine was, and she took her time and made that for me. It was so heart-touching.”