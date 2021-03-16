WATCH NOW: Watercolors from American Watercolor Society, the late Jane Iten and her Water Ladies on exhibit at Piedmont Arts

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Iten was a member of the Virginia Watercolor Society, the National Watercolor Society and Lynwood Artists. Her paintings have been featured in local and national exhibits and have won many awards, including the Virginia Watercolor Society’s Shenandoah Award.

All of those paintings are loan from the collections of Carolyn Beale, Amy and Joel Bunn, Susan Critz, Richard and Sarah Leeper Franks, Marty Gardner, Don and Jo Grayson, Gale and Will Gravely, Paulina Joyce, Ruth and Dan Leeper, Barbara and Andy Parker, Shar and Greg Peitz, Holly and Walt Rhea, Susan and William Sapp, Annelle and Doug Williams, Becki Williams Vasquez and Julie Work.

As such, many of them depict people you may recognize, such as the Bunns’ children coming down a slide, or the shining face of little Lucas Vasquez looking up from a bowl of cereal – or the late Alison Parker in a wide blue and white hat.

There’s a painting of the Schottland House, which was the base property (a large, modern addition was added) of Piedmont Arts, and three of its rose gardens. Those paintings are displayed near the archway where the modern addition joins the old house – where the rose gardens used to be.