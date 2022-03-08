Windy Monday a crazy day for brush fires

Eighteen calls came in on brush fires or power lines down between 11:35 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the windy Monday.

All of Monday’s brush fire were accidental, said Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett by email on Tuesday.

One was because of a lawnmower, one was caused by backfire of a vehicle that was being worked on and the rest were from arcing or downed power lines, she said.

“Manpower was stretched thin, and the wind was a major hindrance,” she wrote. “We were out most of the day from lunch until evening.” The volunteer fire departments of Bassett, Patrick-Henry, Collinsville, Axton, Dyers Store and Fieldale “were all out at one time fighting fires.”

Garrett reminds the public that the statewide burning ban says “you cannot burn until after 4 p.m. every evening, and we highly recommend no burning even then if we have windy conditions.” The burn ban is in effect from Feb. 15 through April 30 each year.

Anyone who sees an unattended fire should call 911 immediately, she said.

“People should not discard smoking materials from moving vehicles during windy conditions either,” she added.

