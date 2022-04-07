 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman arrested in arson; Fire burned trees, outbuilding and fence behind library

A woman is in the Martinsville City Jail awaiting trial in connection with arson.

On Monday just after midnight, Martinsville Fire & EMS responded to a reported brush fire on Cleveland Avenue.

Arriving firefighters found a fire burning between a business on Cleveland Avenue and the Blue Ridge Library. The fire burned an area which included trees, shrubbery, an outbuilding, and a fence.

Bystanders initially reporting seeing someone in the area before the fire. Officers from the Martinsville Police Department as well as the Henry County Sheriff’s office responded to search for that person.

The Martinsville Fire Marshal’s office responded and began its fire investigation.

After multiple interviews, including viewing surveillance camera footage, Kerstain Hill was arrested Wednesday night and taken to the jail.

