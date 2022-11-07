Woman reported missing, but for less than 2 hours

Less than two hours after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued an appeal for the public to help locate a missing woman, the department reported her as located.

At 5:31 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office issued a missing persons bulletin on Nydia Dee Wilson, 38, of Holland Circle, Axton. She had been reported missing by her husband, the report stated, and had last been seen on Saturday, driving a black 2015 Nissan van.

She was described as a white woman 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Her whereabouts were sought to check her well-being, the report stated, adding that it was unknown if she was in danger.

At 7:09 that night, the sheriff’s office sent out an update stating that “Mrs. Wilson traveled to another county and did not notify her family. Her family has been notified of her current location.”