 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Woman reported missing, but for less than 2 hours

  • 0
Nydia Wilson

Nydia Wilson

 Holly Kozelsky

Less than two hours after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued an appeal for the public to help locate a missing woman, the department reported her as located.

At 5:31 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office issued a missing persons bulletin on Nydia Dee Wilson, 38, of Holland Circle, Axton. She had been reported missing by her husband, the report stated, and had last been seen on Saturday, driving a black 2015 Nissan van.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

She was described as a white woman 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Her whereabouts were sought to check her well-being, the report stated, adding that it was unknown if she was in danger.

At 7:09 that night, the sheriff’s office sent out an update stating that “Mrs. Wilson traveled to another county and did not notify her family. Her family has been notified of her current location.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Martinsville grand jury hands down 128 indictments

Martinsville grand jury hands down 128 indictments

A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 50 certified indictments against 38 people on Monday.

There were 78 direct indictments that were sealed in order to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers who must arrest the defendants named in the indictments.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

When could student loan borrowers know if they're actually getting relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert