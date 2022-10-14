Women in Philanthropy award $40K

Members of the Women In Philanthropy (WIP) group gathered together recently to award large impact grants to local non-profit organizations. The winners of the $40,000 total in grants included Virginia Hunters Who Care Inc., Southside Survivor Response Center and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge.

Virginia Hunters Who Care received $10,000 for the Venison for the Hungry program. The funds will be used for processing venison to be distributed to feeding programs throughout the area.

Gary Arrington, director of Virginia Hunters Who Care, said in a press release, "We are beyond humbled and so very blessed to have received this grant from the Women in Philanthropy. With these dollars we will be afforded the ability to provide essential high protein lean red meat to men, women, children, the elderly, the homeless, and veterans who are struggling with hunger. We are excited to have the opportunity to take a God given renewable natural resource and use it effectively to care for God's most precious resource, our fellow man."

Southside Survivor Response Center was awarded $13,000 for its Emergency Shelter program. The organization provides crisis intervention, advocacy, safety services, housing stability and case management to empower people affected by sexual assault, domestic violence and various crisis situations. The emergency shelter provides a safe haven for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Marlena Jessee, program/grants administrator for SSRC said in the release, “We are so proud to be one of this year’s Women in Philanthropy Grant recipients. These funds will enable us to promote healthy lifestyles for victims in our shelter with healthy food options, exercise classes, and a community garden.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge was awarded $17,000 for Driving Great Futures Van & Transportation project. Funds will be used to assist in the purchase of two to three commercial vans for club members and teens.

Women In Philanthropy started in 2009 and is an initiative of the Community Foundation. It is open to any woman who makes the commitment of $500 annually. The contributions are pooled together to make large-impact grants to local non-profit organizations. Grants are awarded in September of each year at a special event.

To date, WIP has awarded over $450,000 to many local nonprofit organizations. To learn more about WIP or to become a member, visit the Foundation’s website at www.cfwesternva.org or contact the Foundation at 276-656-6223.