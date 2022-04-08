 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Your sex? SSA now lets you choose.

Choose your sex

Social Security will begin allowing people the choice to self-select their sex in Social Security Number (SSN) records starting in the fall of 2022, announced Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner or Social Security, in a press release.

“The Social Security Administration is committed to reducing barriers and ensuring the fair treatment of the LGBTQ+ community by updating our procedures for Social Security number records,” Kijakazi said in the release. “This policy change will allow people to self-select their sex in our records without needing to provide documentation of their sex designation.”

To update a sex marker in Social Security’s records, individuals will need to apply for a replacement SSN card. They will still need to show a current document to prove their identity, but they will no longer need to provide medical or legal documentation of their sex designation once the policy change becomes effective. SSN cards do not include sex markers.

In February 2022, the agency issued guidance instructing employees to accept evidence documents that contain non-binary identifiers for original SSN and replacement SSN card applications, and other updates to the agency’s internal SSN records.

The agency is exploring possible future policy and systems updates to support an “X” sex designation for the SSN card application process, the release said.

