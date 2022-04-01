Zoning board declines "skill games" special permits

It was not the lucky day for skills games operators in front of the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).

The BZA on March 23 turned down three requests for Special Use Permits for arcades.

A Special Use Permit for a skill games arcade at 2484 Virginia Ave., filed by Manish Patel, was denied after the board called Patel's name a few times and asked if anyone was there to represent him, but no one responded. That is the address of the former Collinsville branch of American National Bank.

The next two requests were from Teresa King, who was represented by attorney R. J. Lackey from Danville. The first involves a property at 1918-1920 Virginia Ave., in the Holiday Shopping Center.

Lackey said the establishment is located near “like type of use” businesses such as a lingerie store and fits into the locale. He said the business “does not affect the safety and morals of the public health” and would not bother neighboring businesses.

“Given my reading of zoning code of Henry County, this is a perfectly viable use for … a special use permit,” said Lackey.

Cindy Adams, planning and zoning secretary/administrative assistant, stood from her seat at the front left table and walked to the podium to speak.

She said the Virginia Lottery and Rosie’s Game Room were established after going through proper channels which included being voted on by county residents. They are positive contributing members of the community which give back through regular charitable donations, and their tax payments benefit the area, she said. Rosie’s offers the option to pay tax when cashing out or pay at tax time, she added.

On the other hand, she said, other "skill games" establishments such as the ones presented at the meeting are an eyesore because of flashing lights, blacked-out windows and outlandish signs, and the nature of their 24/7 business hours also causes disturbance.

“If these things were on the up-and-up, why did they covertly sneak into our facilities and open up and they run and then we have to get them reported to us,” said Adams.

Lackey said the examples Adams cited as the disruptive arcades were not those of his clients, and “we’re here actually doing what she’s suggesting … we’re here because we want to be a good corporate citizen and we want to do things right and follow the rules.”

However, Lee Clark, director of planning, zoning and inspection for Henry County, added, “your client did open without a business license … did open covertly without following the law.”

The board then closed the public hearing and Clark read two letters that it had received about King's business.

A letter from the adjoining business, CosmoProf, said it received multiple customer complaints about parking, smoke smell that traveled into their store and fighting outside the establishment, and the skill games arcade negatively affects the success of their business.

Rosie’s letter stated that Rosie's games are tested and approved, it presents a safe environment and it is a community partner with its "Rosie’s Give Back Program.”

Clark said, “The current law in the Commonwealth of Virginia states that 'skill games' are also included in the definition under Virginia law as illegal gaming devices."

In order to operate, each machine would need to have an exemption to a “complete ban,” Clark said. The first exemption happened in 2020 “when the General Assembly special session dealing with the impacts of COVID virus made an exception to allow certain skill games to operate from July 1, 2020, until June 30, 2021.”

He added that these exemptions were limited to locations mostly in gas stations and truck stops, and the number of machines were limited as well. These machines were also put under the regulation of the Alcoholic Beverage Control board, and the taxes from these machines were put into a COVID relief fund.

On July 1, 2021, those exempted machines became illegal again, he said.

He added that, recently, a lawsuit in Greensville County Court lead to a second temporary exemption only for the machines that had been previously exempt. This second exemption will end on May 18.

“The ones that are requesting today to operate are, to my knowledge, extremely similar to the ones that were deemed illegal by our local commonwealth’s attorney,” said Clark.

The board unanimously approved a motion to deny the special use permit for the facility.

The second special use permit request represented by Lackey is located at 6313 Virginia Ave. and, because of the same reasons his first case was denied, the special use permit was denied by the board unanimously.

Signs

Charles Roark of Star News requested a Special Use Permit for the construction of off-site advertising billboards at three locations: 17521 A.L. Philpott Hwy. (near the old fairy stone museum), 35 Preston Road (by Debra Buchanan's antique store) and 2475 Appalachian Drive (across the road from the old church that has been the site of a second-hand store).

The permit was unanimously approved by the board on the conditions that Roark consider the adjourning resident when planning the location of one of the signs, guarantee that the sign structures would not be vacant for over a year and fall into disrepair with the stipulation that they would be taken down if they were, and clean up the house at one of the locations before he is issued a physical permit.

Solar farm

Axton Solar had withdrawn its case just days before the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing. “They do anticipate resubmitting soon within the next couple of months,” said Clark.

