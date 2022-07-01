 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hall's parting shot

Recognition and resolutions were abundant at Tuesday’s board of supervisor’s meeting and so was the county administrator’s comments to critici…

Police: Virginia toddler left in car dies, father kills self

Police say a Virginia toddler left in a vehicle for hours died and his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their home. Chesterfield County Police say the department received a call late Tuesday morning reporting that an 18-month-old boy may have been left in a vehicle for several hours. Police soon received information indicating the child’s father was at his home and was making suicidal statements. A news release says officers responding to the location found the child dead inside the house and the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the woods behind the home.

Monument restored

Members of the Daughter of the Revolution (DAR) chapters Colonel Abram Penn, Joseph Martin, Old Carolina Road, Colonel William Preston, Peaks …

City attorney contract in dispute

By majority vote, City Council declined twice on Tuesday to have an outside attorney review the City Attorney’s employment contract and either…

Former deputy sentenced

A former Henry County Sheriff's Deputy has pleaded nolo contendere to an amended charge of disorderly conduct and given a suspended sentence o…

