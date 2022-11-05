NJCAA Men's Soccer: P&HCC falls in district championship, wait for at-large bid into nationals

With a loss in the Southeast District Championship on Friday night, the Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer team will now have to hope for an at-large bid into the national championship tournament.

The Patriots and Georgia Military tied 1-1 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods, and GMC came away with the win, 4-2, on penalty kicks.

With the win, Georgia Military (12-3-1), the No. 10 ranked team in the latest NJCAA Division II national poll, automatically qualifies for the NJCAA Division II tournament, which will begin on November 14 in Tucson, Arizona. The NJCAA will announce the tournament brackets early next week, and four teams will receive an at-large bid.

On Friday night, the Bulldogs got on the board early. In the 9th minute, P&HCC was assessed a hand ball about five yards outside of the box, giving GMC a free kick. They took advantage, getting a rebound off of the kick and sending it across the goal and into the back of the net.

It took 64 minutes of play before the Patriots found an equalizer. With 18 minutes left in the game, Guilherme Ravaneda tried to make a pass inside the box, but it was deflected by a defender. Ravaneda got the deflection and sent another pass inside that didn’t miss. He found the foot of Richard Salinas, who put the ball into the net as the P&HCC sideline went wild.

Neither team could do much of anything in the first overtime. GMC controlled for most of the second OT, and put up two shots, both saved by Patriots keeper Martin Morse.

Morse, a Patrick County High School graduate who was named Second Team All-Region 2C earlier this week, finished the night with seven saves.

Friday's game was played at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

P&HCC (11-4-1) won the Region X Division II tournament championship last week with a 3-2 overtime win over Cape Fear. The Patriots were ranked No. 14 in the latest NJCAA DII rankings, released on Monday.