No injuries reported in small airplane crash
No injuries reported in small airplane crash

Pace airport

Witnesses report in injury in a small aircraft crash near Pace Airport Sunday morning.

 GOOGLE MAPS

Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning the 911 Communications Center received a call of a small aircraft crash near the Pace Airport and Soapstone Road in Henry County.

Witnesses on the scene reported the pilot was out of the aircraft and appeared to be without injury.

Multiple rescue units are responding to what radio traffic has described as a "non-emergency."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

