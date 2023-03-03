A white, Crew Cab pickup ran off the side of the road and into a ditch shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle came to rest partially on its passenger side at the intersection of Fourth Street and Field Avenue in Fieldale.

The Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-vehicle crash and the Virginia State Police investigated the incident.

There were no injuries.

At approximately 10:14 p.m. on Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to a report of a head-on collision at the intersection of Kings Mill Road and Morehead Avenue in Ridgeway.

When they arrived they found a tractor trailer and a black SUV that appeared to have struck each other head-on.

The trailer portion of the truck was off of the roadway and leaning heavily while the wheel of the cab on the driver's side of the vehicle was still on the pavement.

The airbags had deployed on the sUV and the four-door vehicle was completely off the roadway, having come to rest at a 90-degree angle with the road against a cluster of small trees.

Rescue workers on the scene indicated that no one appeared to be injured in the crash.

The Virginia State Police investigated.