Nominations being accepted for Outstanding Military Veteran award

Nominations are open now for the Outstanding Military Veteran award.

The award will go to the nominee judged by the selection committee to best represent what service to the country and community means.

The award was created in 2009 by the Henry County Board of Supervisors at the suggestion of board member Debra Buchanan. With the support of Martinsville City Council, it expanded to include veterans in both the city and the county.

This year’s award winner will be announced during the Veteran’s Day program at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.

Nomination forms are available online (www.martinsville-va.gov or www.henrycountyva.gov) and at the office of the county administrator (276-634-4601) the city manager (276-403-5155). Completed forms must be turned in to one of those two offices by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

Previous winners include: David Kipfinger and James Rogers (2009), Olaf Hurd (2010), Donald James Myers (2011), Herbert S. Gibbs and Winford “W.C.” Fowles (2012), S.T. Fulcher (2013), Robert L. Hazlett, Jr. (2014), Thomas Spencer (2015), John R. Redd (2016), Walter E. Sheppard (2017), Warren “Sonny” Richardson (2018), Charles A. Washburn (2019) and David King (2020).

