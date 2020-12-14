Nurses and doctors tell Sen. Kaine they need help

“We had to bring in a morgue truck,” said Vashist, chief clinical officer for Ballad health. “Our hospitals were running out of places to store dead bodies and then to have several members of the community come to us and say we are trying to sensationalize this information, and that’s not even a morgue truck. What do you fight, sir?

“We’ve got steroids and Remdesivir and (convalescent) plasma and ventilators for COVID-19. I don’t think I have sufficient tools to fight misinformation and that takes a huge mental and emotional toll on me,” he said.

The virus had as of Monday killed 4,414 Virginians.

Vashist said the caregivers have no one to talk to other than each other. They are isolated from their families, they can’t even eat lunch in the cafeteria, and that he has felt despair.

Karen Dorr, executive director of behavioral health services for Valley Health Winchester Medical Center, said nurses have been asked to take on everything for COVID patients from cleaning their rooms, to drawing their blood, to being their surrogate family members.

“When you are everything to a patient, that heavy, heavy psychological burden it just tremendous,” Dorr said.