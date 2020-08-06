Adams, Sophie Lee

March 20, 1928 - August 2, 2020 Sophie Lee Adams, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Columbus (John) Adams-Hairston and George Robert Adams, was born in Pittsylvania County on March 20, 1928. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Rosa Bell Adams, three brothers, Joe Lewis Adams, George Earl Adams, Herman Lee Adams; and three sisters, Barbara Inge, Carol Jean Herford, and Shirley Lee; and one grandson, Sherwood Adams. After living in Martinsville, she eventually moved to Chestnut Knob where she lived until she moved in with her granddaughter in Chatmoss. She retired from Stanley Furniture Company in 1991 with over 40 years of service. She was a faithful member of Mount Zion United Holy Church with over 50 years of service. She served as a choir member and usher board member. Miss Sophie was appointed the mother of the church years ago. She leaves to mourn and cherish fond memories two brothers, Benjamin Adams of Eden, John Adams of Martinsville; three sisters, Annie Bell Clark of Chatham, Bernice Carter and Mary Carter of Martinsville; one grandson, Robert (Karen) Adams, three granddaughters, Sophia Adams, Quenchita (Sheila) Stanley, and Shannon (Nell) Adams; 11 great-grandchildren, Troy (Shaneka) Dodson, Lewis Penn, Danisha Morris, Myrio Hairston, Jordan Adams, Brandon Adams, Nicole Pritchett, Jaheim Hairston, Tevin Dickerson, Qadre Dickerson, and Montez Leftwich; 15 great-great-grandchildren; four great-great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Collins Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 10:30 until 11 a.m. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Adams Family. "If death should beckon me with outstretched hand and whisper softly of 'an unknown land', I shall not be afraid to go and journey to the 'Promised Land'." The Family
