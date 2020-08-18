Agee, David L.

David L. Agee, 75, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Ridgeway, Va., on March 29, 1945, a son of the late Mose and Essie Agee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Mason Junior Agee, Arnold Timothy Agee, and Darnell Agee. He had made his home most of this life in Ridgeway, Va., until he moved to Damascus, Va., in 2011. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Teamsters. David enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Margie Agee; one daughter, Angela Agee; one stepdaughter, Lisa Atwood and her husband, Jimmy; three step-grandchildren, Adrienne White and her husband, Luke, Rylan Atwood and his fiancee, Danielle, and Lia Atwood; one step great-granddaughter, Addison White; four sisters, Mary Elizabeth Brinegar, Lillie Mae Arrington and her husband, Tony, Sarah L. Hurley and her husband, Tommy, and Donna Gail Jackson and her husband, Jackie; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Agee and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, (276) 475-3631.
