Agee, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Agee, 73, passed away on Monday morning, August 24, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Mt. View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. She will lie in repose on Wednesday afternoon, August 26, 2020, from 1 until 6 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home, for those wishing to come by to pay their respects. Born on February 4, 1947, in Eden, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Raymond Henry McCracken and Helen Overby McCracken. She was a member of Temple of Faith in Ridgeway, Va. Patricia worked for Fieldcrest Mills before going to work for Warren Trucking Company. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Shelton (Markley) of Henry, Va.; grandson, Matthew Hollandsworth of Martinsville, Va.; a great-granddaughter, Athena Hollandsworth; brother, Curtis McCracken (Cindy) of Eden; and sister, Carol Fleck (Tom) of Eden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Agee. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.