Anderson, Ruby Goad

Ruby Goad Anderson, 92, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1928, to the late Cleva Madison Goad and Lottie Slusher Goad. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Talmage Bert Anderson; sister, Betty Goad Slate; and great-granddaughter, Regan Wells. Mrs. Anderson was a homemaker and an active member of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church. She had retired from Kroger where she worked as a cashier. She is survived by her two daughters, Judy Anderson Cloud (Mike) of Collinsville, VA and Patsy Anderson Wells (Tony) of Conover, N.C.; sister, Linda Goad Nance (Billy) of Kenersville, N.C.; grandchildren, James Wells (Lisa) of Catawba, N.C., Mark Wells of Hickory, N.C., Kevin Cloud (Laura) of Huntersville, N.C., and Brandon Cloud of Collinsville, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Chase Wells and Conner Wells both of Catawba, N.C. and Carter Cloud of Huntersville, N.C. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. G. H. Vaughn officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. The family would like to thank Mulberry Creek Assisted Living for all of the love and care they showed Mrs. Anderson over the past 4 years. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Anderson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
