Andrews, Ms. Carolyn Legg

August 25, 1941 - August 21, 2020 CRITZ, Va. Ms. Carolyn Legg Andrews, 78, of Critz, Va., passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. Carolyn was born in Stuart, Va. on August 25, 1941, to the late John Legg and Nancy Critz Legg. She spent her entire career with DuPont in Martinsville, Va. She enjoyed dancing and spending time at Smith Mountain Lake in her younger years. She will be remembered for her love of science fiction and her devotion to her dogs and cats. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Wood and husband, Michael of Mooresville, N.C.; and one grandson, Christopher Wood of Chicago, Ill. There are no services scheduled at this time for Carolyn. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel in Winston-Salem, N.C. is serving the family of Ms. Andrews. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
