Barker, Nancy Carol Robertson

March 21, 1936 - July 29, 2020 Nancy Carol Robertson Barker, 84, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1936, to the late Ben Frank Robertson and Kate Marie Highfill Robertson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Webster Barker; son, Ronald Webster Barker; and grandson, Adam Rotenberry. Mrs. Barker was a member of Villa Heights Baptist Church and retired after 43 years of service with Sprint Telephone Company. She is survived by her two daughters, Cindy Cannaday and husband, Joseph of Ferrum, Va. and Katy Barker of Martinsville, Va.; sister, Joan Robertson Quinn and husband, Ivin of Wertz, Va.; brothers, Jimmie Robertson and wife Mary of Ridgeway, Va. and David Robertson of Bassett, Va.; and grandchildren, Tiffany Shropshire, Casey Barker Douglas, and Haley Barker Personna. Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Minister Lee Ashley officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Barker family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
2:00PM
1500 Kings Mountain Road
P.O. Box 5501
Martinsville, VA 24115
1:00PM-2:00PM
1500 Kings Mountain Road
P.O. Box 5501
Martinsville, VA 24115
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.