Barlow, Jessie Marie

April 11, 1958 - July 28, 2020 Jessie Marie Hughes Barlow, 62, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 11, 1958, in Coburn, Virginia to the late William and Margaret Sexton Hughes. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wylie Ervin Barlow; son, Timothy Ervin Barlow; and brother, Richard Hughes. Ms. Barlow is survived by her daughter, Melissa Lucado (Donald); son Randy Barlow (Allison); sisters, Louise Bolling, Linda Hughes, and Margaret Ann Bouton; brothers, Howard W. Hughes, William Bill Hughes, and Sturgill Estes Hughes; and grandchildren, Ethan Lucado, Ryan Lucado, and Addison Barlow. The funeral will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with the Rev. Tim Hunt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
